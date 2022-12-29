1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central: Know More What Happened In LA?

At approximately 12:50 in the morning, the body of an unidentified victim who had been fatally wounded in a shooting was discovered on the Metro platform that is located on the 2400 block of South Flower Street in the Historic South Central neighbourhood of Los Angeles, California.

The victim had been shot and died as a result of the injuries he sustained. A shooting incident that took place in the neighbourhood known as Historic South Central in Los Angeles, California, had left the victim with life-threatening injuries that ultimately proved to be fatal. Today is the 28th day of December, which is a Wednesday.

The Metro Transit Division of the Los Angeles Police Department and the Newton Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the scene and discovered a victim suffering from a head wound that appeared to be consistent with a gunshot wound. The officer who discovered the victim was assigned to the Newton Division.

As soon as they arrived at the scene, firefighters from the Los Angeles Fire Department determined that the victim had already passed away right in front of their very eyes.

Officers are currently working to obtain footage of the shooting that was captured on security cameras, but at the time that this report was written, they had not yet been able to review the footage that was obtained. They are currently working to obtain the footage.

The police are currently holding a person of interest; however, there is no evidence to suggest that this person is the shooter at this time. The police are currently holding a person of interest.

