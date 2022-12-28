14-Year-Old Suspect Still On The Run One Year After Shooting That Killed 3 Teens: Heinous Crime In Garland Know More

One year has passed since a shooting at a convenience store in Garland resulted in the deaths of three teens, one of which was a mother’s innocent son who was 14 years old.

“It’s not the same for me and my family like it used to be. At all, “remarked Lluneli Lopez, Xavier Gonzalez’s mother, who also identified herself.

According to the police, the alleged killer shot four youngsters, causing three of them to die and one other to be injured.

“There’s four families you know that are coping with tragedy all caused by the conduct of Abel Acosta,” said Garland police investigator Lucas Shupe.

Acosta’s whereabouts are still unknown to the police.

“I have a strong suspicion that he had assistance from members of his family,” stated Shupe.

His family has stated that they do not currently know where he is.

“I really wish we had known.”

The investigators have stated that they will not comment more.

“A lot of folks are simply curious as to where he is at this moment.”

Abel Acosta is currently hiding out somewhere.

“And I just can’t believe a boy of 14 years old is keeping a secret. Someone is assisting him out there in that situation. His loved ones are assisting him in this endeavour. Somebody, “said Lopez.

The day after Christmas in 2021, Acosta, who was only 14 years old at the time, allegedly opened fire inside of a convenience store located off of West Walnut Street in Garland and killed three adolescent guys. After the murders.

An employee who was only 15 years old was hurt.

The victims were identified as Rafael Garcia, age 17, Ivan Noyala, age 16, and Xavier Gonzalez, age 14.

Gonzalez was at the grocery store purchasing tacos for his family.

“After arriving at our home, he immediately addressed my father with the following question: “How about some tacos from the corner?” And my dad responded yeah. And then he left without returning from getting the tacos, “explained Lopez.

According to the authorities, he was in the wrong location at the wrong time when the incident occurred.

“He has nothing to hide. Yeah. He was completely uninvolved with everything that was taking place, “as Detective Shupe explained it.

Shupe is under the impression that Acosta targeted Garcia and Noyala as a kind of vengeance for a conflict that occurred in the past.

“The footage from the surveillance cameras was essential,” he said.

It appears that Acosta fired into the store while being filmed by surveillance cameras. The very last photographs that were reported to have been taken of Acosta before he vanished.

“It was most likely members of his family in Garland that assisted him in evading capture. To answer your question about who they included after that, I believe it would be family in the end “explained Shupe. “There is no way that person is a member of our personal family because we are aware of who they are.”

Richard Acosta, Abel Acosta’s father, is accused of being the getaway driver for his son, and he is facing the death penalty for his role in the crime.

According to the Garland police, they have reason to suspect that Richard Acosta was aware of his plans for that evening.

Acosta handed himself in to authorities the day after the murders, but he is not cooperating with investigators.

“He stated he did not want to talk to us and sought a lawyer, so he did not participate,” said Shupe. “He did not want to talk to us.”

According to the Garland police, Acosta has not provided any form of conversation that has been documented.

“If you know that nothing bad happened, then why don’t you talk to us and tell us everything that you know? That’s my opinion.” “I would imagine, and this is my opinion, that if you know nothing happened, why wouldn’t you talk to us and tell us said Shupe.

According to the Garland police, other members of the family are also refusing to cooperate.

“They have been the subject of several interrogations from us. We have questioned a large number of members of the family, “explained Shupe. “Everyone continues to tell the same line, which is that “we have no idea where he is.” Regarding that topic, we have no information whatsoever.'”

questioned members of Abel Acosta’s family about what information they might have, beginning in Garland at the residence of Acosta’s mother.

When we approached the door, a man replied, “They’re not going to want to talk about that,” which was very clear.

A family member lives down the street from the residence where the police believe Richard Acosta resided before he was taken to jail. She claims that she does not know where the teenager is at this time.

A member of the family stated, “We’re still hunting for him,” in their statement.

According to the Garland Police Department, the number of tips has decreased.

They are in desperate need of someone to come forward with specific information.

“In addition to that, there are prizes for doing so,” added Shupe.

The court date for Abel Acosta’s father’s case is set for February 6, 2023, even as the authorities continue their hunt for Abel.

“He is making an effort to appear as though he is unaware of what is taking place. He is completely aware of what he did, but he is willing to take the blame for it in order to spare the life of his son “explained Lopez.

The murder of Gonzalez wreaked havoc on his family.

“He is not present with us at this time. Christmas was the last time I saw him before he moved away “Lopez stated.

It’s possible that his mother will never find peace.

“And it’s not even remotely fair. It is not right that they took his life in such a manner “— I quote her.

She is seeking justice on behalf of her infant son, whose beautiful grin, according to her, could brighten any room.

Lopez said that the child possessed “a lot of wit for his age.” “He would have a passion for athletics, and he would like riding horses.”

Update: Accused teen killer, 14, caught on security camera as he fled the scene of the store where he allegedly killed three other teens.

A teenager from Texas is wanted by the police for reportedly killing three individuals inside of a convenience store in what the police are calling a targeted vengeance attack. The juvenile is currently on the run from the authorities.

Sunday was the day that the incident occurred, and it took place in a store located in the 700 block of West Walnut Street in Garland. The shirtless suspect, who has since been identified as 14-year-old Abel Elias Acosta, is said to have walked into the store, took out a revolver, and started shooting as soon as he entered. Although one of the victims was gravely hurt, the other three victims did not survive their injuries and passed tragically.

According to the police, all four victims were adolescents. Richard Acosta, Abel’s father, was the one behind the wheel of the getaway vehicle. He is 33 years old. On Monday night, he presented himself at the police station. He is facing the most serious charge possible: capital murder. The 14-year-old boy was first apprehended and questioned by officials, but they then let him go back to his parents, stating that there was insufficient evidence to continue holding him.

The victims have been identified as:

Xavier Gonzalez, 14

Ivan Noyala, 16

Rafael Garcia, 17

Abel Acosta is going to be charged with the most serious crime possible by the police. After the teenager has been apprehended, he will be transferred to a facility for juveniles; nevertheless, the prosecutors have stated that they would work to have him tried as an adult.

Final Words

The Garland police department wants to make sure that the general public is aware that there is a reward available for information that leads to the capture and indictment of Abel Acosta. Regarding his father, Richard Acosta, the attorney representing him, Heath Harris, has ignored the numerous demands for response that have been made.