1977 Highest Recession To Get Back in Most Arenas

The year 1977 was a time of high inflation in the United States. The rate of inflation peaked at 13.3%, and the average rate of inflation for the year was 8.5%. This was a significant increase from the average rate of inflation in 1976, which was only 3.9%.

The high rate of inflation in 1977 was caused by a number of factors. Firstly, the oil crisis of 1973 caused the price of oil to quadruple, which led to a rise in the cost of goods and services. Secondly, the Federal Reserve Board responded to the oil crisis by increasing the money supply, which led to an increase in the rate of inflation.

The high rate of inflation in 1977 had a number of negative consequences. Firstly, it caused the value of the dollar to decline, which made it more difficult for Americans to purchase goods and services. Secondly, it caused the cost of living to increase, which made it more difficult for people to afford basic necessities. Finally, it caused the prices of stocks and bonds to decline, which led to a decrease in the value of investment portfolios.

Inflation has a significant impact on the economy. It can change the prices of goods and services, and it can also affect the amount of money that people have. The inflation rate is the percentage of increase in prices from one year to the next.

