A Chicago man has been charged in connection with the August death of a Florida lady whom he is accused of hitting with his Corvette while racing another vehicle on the southwest side of the city, according to police.

According to Chicago police, Aaron Guerrero, 27, was detained on Monday and charged with aggravated street racing and reckless murder with a motor vehicle in connection with the death of Shawman Meireis, 40.

A bail hearing for Guerrero was planned for Wednesday. It wasn’t known if he had a lawyer who could represent him.

Meireis, a visitor to Chicago from Florida, was allegedly racing two Corvettes when she was crossing a street near Midway Airport at dawn on August 28.

Guerrero’s car struck another car and slammed into Meireis, who was flung to the pavement as the two Corvettes were cutting each other off and weaving through traffic.

One day prior to her 41st birthday, Meireis passed away in a hospital. She was from Naples, Florida, and had gone out for a late dinner with her lover, according to her obituary.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Guerrero was initially ticketed for a blocked front windscreen and failing to exercise reasonable caution around a pedestrian in the road.

Guerrero claimed to police that he had been running from a carjacking, but the newspaper noted that a police investigation cited witnesses who claimed that the drivers of both Corvettes were racing each other just prior to the collision.