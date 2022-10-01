For Week 5 Of The 2022 College Football Season, The Schedule Of Games That Will Be Broadcast On TV And Streamed Live Online Is Discussed

Collectors will have a wide variety of options available to them when it comes to football cards for the year 2022. The season will deliver a large number of releases, will touch on a broad range of topics, and will offer a variety of pricing options.

The Hawks will kick off the 2022 season with three consecutive games at home, starting three weeks from today. On the first day of the new football season, September 3, at 2:00 p.m., Hartwick will play Maritime College in the season opener.

On the 10th of September, Coach Carr’s team will play host to King’s College. The Hawks will return to action on Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 PM versus Nichols College for True Blue Weekend. This game comes after a week off for the Hawks due to a bye week.

On October 1, the first day of Empire 8 (E8) play, there will be a trip to Utica. After that, there will be four more E8 matchups, one of which will be a visit to the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons, who are currently the reigning conference champions.

On November 5, the Hawks will finish their regular season with one last non-conference game against the University of Rochester. After that, they will finish out E8 play and their regular season on the road against SUNY Morrisville.





Thursday, Sept. 29

South Carolina State at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC Network (ESPN+)

Utah State at BYU, 7 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Sept. 30

Tulane at Houston, 6 p.m., ESPN (ESPN+)

Penn at Dartmouth, 6 p.m., ESPNU (ESPN+)

Texas-San Antonio at Middle Tennessee, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network (CBS Sports video)

San Diego State at Boise State, 7 p.m., Fox Sports 1 (Fox Sports)

Washington at UCLA, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (ESPN+)

New Mexico at UNLV, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network (CBS Sports video)

Saturday, Oct. 1

Oklahoma at TCU, 11 a.m., ABC (espn3)

Navy at Air Force, 11 a.m., CBS (CBS Sports video)

Michigan at Iowa, 11 a.m., Fox (Fox Sports)

Kentucky at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN (ESPN+)

Purdue at Minnesota, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (ESPN+)

Temple at Memphis, 11 a.m., ESPNU (ESPN+)

Louisville at Boston College, 11 a.m., ACC Network (ESPN+)

Illinois at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., Big Ten Network (Fox Sports)

Georgia State at Army, 11 a.m., CBS Sports Network (CBS Sports video)

Oregon State at Utah, 1 p.m., Pac-12 Network (Pac-12 Network Live)

Wake Forest at Florida State, 2:30 p.m., ABC (espn3)

Alabama at Arkansas, 2:30 p.m., CBS (SEC on CBS)

Oklahoma State at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., Fox (Fox Sports)

Northwestern at Penn State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (ESPN+)

Iowa State at Kansas, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (ESPN+)

Michigan State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1 (Fox Sports)

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., ACC Network (ESPN+)

Rutgers at Ohio State, 2:30 p.m., Big Ten Network (Fox Sports)

Central Michigan at Toledo, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network (NFL Network live)

Fresno State at Connecticut, 2:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network (CBS Sports video)

Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 3 p.m., SEC Network (ESPN+)

South Alabama at Louisiana, 4 p.m., no TV (ESPN+)

California at Washington State, 4:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network (Pac-12 Network Live)

LSU at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN (ESPN+)

Cincinnati at Tulsa, 6 p.m., ESPNU (ESPN+)

Troy at Western Kentucky, 6 p.m., no TV (ESPN+)

North Carolina State at Clemson, 6:30 p.m., ABC (espn3)

Georgia at Missouri, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network (ESPN+)

Indiana at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., Big Ten Network (Fox Sports)

West Virginia at Texas, 6:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1 (Fox Sports)

San Jose State at Wyoming, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network (CBS Sports video)

Virginia at Duke, 6:30 p.m., Bally Sports South (Bally Sports+)

UAB at Rice, 6:30 p.m., no TV (ESPN+)

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ACC Network (ESPN+)

Colorado at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network (Pac-12 Network Live)

UC Davis at Montana State, 9:15 p.m., ESPNU (ESPN+)

Arizona State at USC, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (ESPN+)

Stanford at Oregon, 10 p.m., Fox Sports 1 (Fox Sports)

Sunday, Oct. 2

Eastern Washington at Florida, 11 a.m., no TV (ESPN+)

Select games are also available via FUBO.tv.

