2022 IIHF World Championship: Its Schedule, Players, And Many More

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) confirmed on May 19, 2017, that Finland would host the 2022 IIHF World Championship, which would run from May 13 to May 29, 2022. The new Nokia Arena in Tampere will be the major location for the competitions. Tampere and Helsinki are the host cities for the World Championships.

Helsinki Halli, formerly known as Hartwall Arena, was relocated to Helsinki Ice Hall during the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine because the former was controlled by Russian billionaires. The Czech Republic overcame the United States to win the bronze medal, while Finland defeated Canada to win their fourth championship.

Main Players Of 2022 IIHF World Championship

Finland has the opportunity to complete a rare double at the 2018 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship, which will be held in Tampere and Helsinki from May 13–29.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic winners could become only the second team in history to win both the Olympic and global titles on home ice while hosting the World Championships. Only Sweden 2006 succeeded to win both the Olympic and world championships in the same year since the two competitions were split after 1968. (in Turin at the Olympic Games and Riga at the Worlds).

While Canada enters as the defending world champions from last year in Riga, the Leijonat (Lions) are the current Olympic winners. Aside from that, National Hockey LeaguePlayers from (NHL) teams that have already been eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs are eligible for the World Championship.

Additionally, the IIHF, the world’s governing body of ice hockey, has disqualified Team ROC, the silver medalists from Beijing 2022, and Belarus from this year’s competition. They are replaced by France and Austria.

In Finland This Year, Who Are The Teams To Watch, And When Are The Games? Find Out By Reading On.

Celebrate the historic first ice hockey gold with Finland. Format for the 2022 Men’s Ice Hockey World Championship The 16 teams are divided into Group A and Group B, two round-robin groups of eight teams each. The top four teams from each group remain after each team has played the other seven in their group. make it through to the quarterfinals.

The two teams which finish worst overall are often demoted to Division 1 of the World Championships the following year. The relegation system has remained the same despite the exclusion of ROC and Belarus this season.

The Helsinki Ice Hall, an 8,200-seat venue that has served as the home of Finnish league team HIFK since 1966 and as the site of World Championship events in 1974 and 1991, will serve as the site of Group A’s matches. Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark, Kazakhstan, France, and Italy are among the participants.

The Group B games will take place at Tampere’s brand-new Nokia Arena, which only opened in November. The major venue for the championships is the indoor stadium, which can accommodate approximately 13,000 spectators. It also serves as home to two quarterfinals, both semi-finals, and two medal events. Finland, the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Latvia, Norway, Great Britain, and Austria are in Group B.

Related Article: WWE Cruiserweight Championship: History, Features, And Many More About This

A sudden-death first-goal-wins extra period will be played if the scores are knotted after regulation time (three periods of 20 minutes). Teams will compete at three-on-three strength during this five-minute phase in the group stage before a best-of-five penalty-shot shootout.

In the quarterfinals, semifinals, and bronze medal game, overtime lasts 10 minutes before a shootout. There will be no shootout and a 20-minute overtime period in the gold-medal game; instead, several extra periods will be played until a goal is scored. On and off the ice, Owen Power aspires to be like Sidney Crosby.

Team, Celebrity, And Player To See At The Men’s IIHF World Championship In 2022

Which NHL players will be taking part is the big question. Before the start of the Championship Directorate’s first meeting, teams must turn in their preliminary roster of players. Importantly, teams may identify up to 22 skaters and 3 goalies at this time, but only 17 players—15 skaters and 2 goalies—must be named. This means that a country may call up players whose NHL teams have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs at any time during the World Championship competition. Up to eight players may be added at any time.

A Group

Favorites and defending winners Canada will be led by general manager Shane Doan and head coach Claude Julien, as they were in Beijing. Regardless of whatever NHL players they choose, they pose a threat. However, given that the Buffalo Sabres missed the playoffs, defenseman Owen Power, 19, who played for Canada’s Olympic team and was a member of the gold-winning team from last year, seems to be in the running.

28 players have been named to Germany’s training camp roster, including three NHL players: Tim Stützle (forward), Moritz Seider (defenseman), and Philip Grubauer (goalie, Seattle Kraken) (Ottawa Senators). Star forward Leon Draisaitl is still playing for the Edmonton Oilers in the NHL postseason, though.

Switzerland, Slovakia, and Denmark are in a competitive competition for the remaining qualification positions in this group, with the Slovaks hoping to build on their impressive bronze medal performance. earned a medal in Beijing. There will be particular attention paid to players like Juraj Slafkovsky, a teenage star, the Beijing 2022 tournament’s Most Valuable Player, and NHL veteran Tomas Tatar. Nikolaj Ehlers of the Winnipeg Jets, whose talent helped Denmark qualify for the Olympics earlier in January, will also be on the team for Denmark. Six NHL players were listed on the Swiss team’s preliminary roster. Sweden loses to Slovakia 4-0 in the bronze medal game.

Read More: WCW United States Championship: Everything About This Enormous Wrestling Championship

B Group

After winning gold in 2019 and losing to Canada the previous year, hosts Finland is aiming to finish first in Group B and go to a third straight final. The Lions, led by captain and former NHL player Valtteri Filppula, will have the support of the entire home crowd. back of them. They also have NHL firepower in the form of Patrik Laine (Columbus Blue Jackets), Sebastian Aho (Carolina Hurricanes), Mikko Rantanen (Colorado Avalanche), and Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers), though it is unclear whether the latter three will make the final roster because they are all currently competing in the playoffs. For his part, Filppula has a chance to become the first Finn to join the IIHF “triple gold club”—a group of athletes who have simultaneously won a Stanley Cup, an Olympic gold medal, and a world gold medal.

Since winning the Olympic gold medal that doubled as the world championship in 1960, Team USA has remained a mystery. In fact, after winning bronze in 1996, they haven’t even advanced to the gold-medal match at a Worlds since then. 2004, 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2021. It appears to be yet another American experimental group, made up of three men who were also in Beijing. Seth Jones, the captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, has the most varsity experience.

Czechia, the Czech Republic’s IIHF team name, and Sweden ought to also advance from what appears to be the weaker of the two groups. While the Czechs can rely on NHL regulars Filip Zadina, Jakub Vrana, and Dominik Kubalik, Sweden will be seeking for progress after shockingly missing out on the quarterfinals last year.

FAQs: People Also Ask

Who took home the IIHF World Championship in 2022?

Finland defeated Canada 4-3 in overtime during the 2022 IIHF World Championship on home ice in Tamper because to a goal from Sakari Manninen.

Where will the 2022 Junior Worlds be held?

In Edmonton, Alberta, the 2022 World Junior Championship will be held. All contests will take place at Rogers Place, the Oilers’ arena. Since 1988, there has never been more than one host city.

Exactly how many IIHF World Championships have been won?

Canada

Canada is the country with the most medals won with 52. The Soviet Union won a medal in each of the 34 competitions they participated in between the years of 1954 when they first competed, and 1991, when they last competed.

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com