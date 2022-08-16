Topps Chrome Release Date 2022: Check Out The Most Recent

The 2022 Topps Chrome Baseball card set features bright colours. However, one shouldn’t be shocked to learn that. Through the years, it has developed into the standard practise. The main 2022 Topps Baseball set has been given a fresh new look, but the checklist has a lot more than just that. Autographs are yet another prominent aspect of the product, as are the inserts, which are anticipated to be among the most daring in the industry this year.

Both a normal and a large layout are available for the Hobby. This means that each ordinary hobby box has two signed items. Five is the number of jumbos. The 2022 Topps Cosmic Chrome Baseball trading card set takes the Chrome brand into the cosmos, showcasing a wide range of original MLB design concepts.

On average, boxes deliver four Refractor parallels. Even though autographs can be obtained, there are only a total of four signed items that can be pulled from each case. Despite the fact that this is a new kind of Chrome, the overall design of the set is reminiscent to Bowman’s Best and Topps Finest, or even a chrome version of Topps Fire.

2022 Topps Chrome Release Date Schedule

Release Date Baseball Card Product Name

January 11, 2022 2021 Bowman Heritage Baseball

February 16, 2022 2022 Topps Series 1 Baseball

February 23, 2022 2022 Topps Pristine Baseball

February 23, 2022 2021-22 Topps Chrome OTE Overtime Elite Basketball

February 2021 Topps Big League Baseball

February 2021 Topps Chrome Platinum Anniversary Baseball

March 2, 2022 2022 Topps Heritage Baseball

March 9, 2022 2022 Topps Opening Day Baseball

March 16, 2022 2022 Topps Inception Baseball

March 30, 2022 2022 Topps Sterling Baseball

April 20, 2022 2022 Topps Tribute Baseball

April 27, 2022 2022 Bowman Baseball

April 27, 2022 2022 Topps Definitive Collection Baseball

May 4, 2022 2022 Topps Tier One Baseball

May 18, 2022 2022 Topps Gypsy Queen Baseball

June 8, 2022 2022 Topps Series 2 Baseball

July 6, 2022 2022 Topps Stadium Club Baseball

July 27, 2022 2022 Topps Chrome Baseball

2022 Topps Chrome Base Cards

200 base cards, featuring a mixture of rookie talent and veteran stars.

Base Set Parallels:

– Refractor- 1:3 Packs

– Prism Refractor- 1:6 Packs

– Negative Refractor

– Magenta Refractor – #’d to 399

– Magenta Speckle Refractor – #’d to 350

– Purple Speckle Refractor – #’d to 299 NEW!

– Purple Refractor – #’d to 299

– Aqua Refractor – #’d to 199

– Aqua Lava Refractor – #’d to 199 NEW!

– Blue Refractor – #’d to 150

– Green Refractor – #’d to 99

– Green Wave Refractor – #’d to 99

– Blue Wave Refractor – #’d to 75

– Gold Refractor – #’d to 50

– Gold Wave Refractor – #’d to 50

– Orange Refractor – #’d to 25 – Hobby Exclusive!

– Orange Wave Refractor – #’d to 25

– Red Refractor – #’d to 5

– Red Wave Refractor – #’d to 5

– SuperFractor – #’d 1-of-1

– Printing Plates – #’d 1-of-1

2022 Topps Chrome Insert Cards

Base Set Image Variations:

– Green Refractor – #’d to 99

– Gold Refractor – #’d to 50

– Orange Refractor – #’d to 25

– Red Refractor – #’d to 5

– SuperFractor – #’d 1-of-1

2022 Topps Cosmic Chrome Baseball Autographs

Cosmic Chrome Autographs

Orange Galactic Refractor – #/25

Black Eclipse Refractor – #/10

Red Flare Refractor – #/5

SuperFractor – 1/1

Star Gaze Autographs

Orange Galactic Refractor – #/25

Black Eclipse Refractor – #/10

Red Flare Refractor – #/5

SuperFractor – 1/1

Chrome Veteran Variations Autographs:

– Refractor Parallel – #’d to 499

– Purple Speckle Refractor – #’d to 299 NEW!

– Purple Refractor Parallel – #’d to 250

– Aqua Refractor Parallel – #’d to 199

– Blue RayWave Refractor Parallel – #’d to 150 NEW!

– Blue Wave Refractor Parallel – #’d to 150

– Gold Refractor Parallel – #’d to 50

– Gold Wave Refractor Parallel – #’d to 50

– Orange Refractor Parallel – #’d to 25 – Hobby Only!

– Orange Wave Refractor Parallel – #’d to 25

– Red Refractor Parallel – #’d to 5

– Red Wave Refractor Parallel – #’d to 5

– SuperFractor Parallel – #’d 1-of-1

– Printing Plates – #’d 1-of-1

2022 Topps Chrome Super Short Prints

1987 Topps Baseball – 1:6 Packs NEW

– Green Refractor – #’d to 99

– Gold Refractor – #’d to 50

– Orange Refractor – #’d to 25

– Red Refractor – #’d to 5

– SuperFractor – #’d 1-of-1

2022 Topps Chrome Future Stars – 1:8 Packs

-Green Refractor – #’d to 99

– Gold Refractor – #’d to 50

– Orange Refractor – #’d to 25

– Red Refractor – #’d to 5

– SuperFractor – #’d 1-of-1

2022 Topps Chrome New Classics – 1:12 Packs

– Green Refractor – #’d to 99

– Gold Refractor – #’d to 50

– Orange Refractor – #’d to 25

– Red Refractor – #’d to 5

– SuperFractor – #’d 1-of-1

2022 Topps Chrome Pinstriped – 1:24 Packs

– Champagne Gold Speckle Refractor – #’d to 50

– Orange Pearl Speckle Refractor – #’d to 25

– Candy Apple Red Speckle Refractor – #’d to 5

– SuperFractor – #’d 1-of-1

