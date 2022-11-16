Grammy 2023 Predictions: Know Who Will Get Nominated

A number of performers assisted in revealing the nominees for the 2023 Grammy Awards, which have now been announced. This year’s initial voting period lasted from October 13 until October 23. On December 14, there will be a final round of voting to choose the winners.

Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Harry Styles, Adele, and other British musicians were among the big names nominated. Adele and Beyoncé appear to be vying for top honours in the major categories once more.

On November 15, Machine Gun Kelly, Smokey Robinson, John Legend, Luis Fonsi, and Olivia Rodrigo announced the nominees. Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy, will also be present.

Predictions

It appears that at least half of the positions in the Album of the Year category are already filled this year, making it a particularly competitive time for potential winners. Adele, a two-time winner, will undoubtedly compete once more, and Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar will continue to strive for their first victories because many people believe they have been overlooked too frequently in the past.

Due to their involvement in two of the most widely praised and consumed projects of the year, Bad Bunny and Harry Styles are almost certain to receive nominations as well. Taylor Swift is a strong candidate as well, but some voters might feel strange nominating a re-release, even if it contained many new songs.

It’s not as though Swift is lacking in this regard, she has already won three Grammys for Album of the Year. Brandi Carlile and Lizzo, who have previously been nominated, are also likely nominees, along with newcomers Steve Lacy and Zach Bryan.

Along with the previously mentioned Adele, Beyoncé, and Harry Styles, previous nominees Lady Gaga and Brandi Carlile may also compete again, though their spots aren’t guaranteed. Steve Lacy’s and Kendrick Lamar’s major hits, as well as theatre wunderkind, could all easily fit in this category.

With the earworm “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from the animated movie Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda might get his first nomination.

Music from ABBA (Voyage), Alison Krauss & Robert Plant (Raise the Roof), Coldplay (Music of the Spheres), Ed Sheeran (=), Elton John (The Lockdown Sessions), Future (I Never Liked You), Miranda Lambert (Palomino), Rosala (Motomami), Summer Walker (Still Over It), and the Encanto soundtrack.

Best New Artist

Latto: Her debut album, “777,” not only reached the top 20; her single, “Big Energy,” peaked at number 5.

Zach Bryan: With the release of “American Heartbreak,” his major label debut, the album has been unstoppable on the charts and produced a top 20 hit with “Something in the Orange.”

Rina Sawayama: Although she was overlooked when her album “Sawayama” was released, 2023 might be the year Rina Sawayama receives her first GRAMMY nomination thanks to the acclaim and success of her sophomore album “Hold The Girl.”

Lainey Wilson: Another rising star in country music, Lainey Wilson has dominated award shows for her particular genre, which is likely to earn her a nomination here.

Joji: Joji is certain to receive a nomination because of his top 10 hit, “Glimpse of Us.”

Muni Long: After releasing her breakthrough single, “Hrs and Hrs,” Muni Long may be nominated in this category.

Mitski: Despite being several albums into her career, Mitski’s most recent album experienced significant commercial success, earning her a nomination in this category.

By Sam Fender Sam Fender, who has already had a significant year internationally and is regarded as the Bruce Springsteen of this generation, may receive his first GRAMMY nomination in this category.

Record Of The Year And Song Of The Year

There are 10 further contenders: Joji, “Glimpse of Us,” Becky G, and Karol G, “Mamiii,” Imagine Dragons and JID’s “Enemy,” and so on. Post Malone and Doja Cat’s “I Like You,” Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand,” Em Beihold’s “Numb Little Bug,” Zack Bryan’s “Something in the Orange,” SZA’s “I Hate You,” and others. “Chaise Lounge,” “Big Energy,” and Wet Leg

Although we are well aware of the distinction between a record and a song, the nominations typically have so much overlap that we’re not convinced voters always make the distinction. In any event, they will all be taken into account here.

Once more, it appears that Adele and Beyonce will be the leads, and after the nominations are announced in late November, there will be more to say about those two. There is still a chance that Styles’ “As It Was” will surpass some of the marks held by the top two female performers in the Billboard Hot 100.

Given the retro-synth vibe of the song, voters will just have to decide whether they believe he should share the nomination and potential victory with A-ha.

However, it was undoubtedly a lot of music fans’ favourite song of the spring and summer, which may have given it the extra boost it needed to beat out “Easy on Me,” which felt like the front-runner but may have seemed dated to some listeners, and “Break My Soul,” which felt more contemporary but lacked Adele and Styles’ commercial success.

Harry has a better chance of winning if it’s for a record than an album. Doja Cat and Brandi Carlile are two artists with songs eligible this year after previously being in competition on the same cycles. Remaining artists competing for those other seven slots include.

The song by Carlile didn’t make the Hot 100, but it might have enough oomph, especially as a happy-go-lucky hymn for gay domesticity and marriage, to slink in among the musical blockbusters. We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and Swift’s “All Too Well” expansion/remake both include a lot of unanswered questions.

Despite though it was the year’s pre-Bunny musical success and even that Miranda is deserved, voters may find a character-driven comedic song to be too much of a stretch. Unlike her last re-record of “Fearless,” Swift is reportedly submitting both “All Too Well” and the album from which it is taken.

The album as a whole may still have a lengthier chance of receiving a nomination, but “All Too Well” strikes me as too compelling of a narrative for the Academy to pass up on given how much it has captured the public’s imagination since its first release.

