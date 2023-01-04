2023 Illinois Laws: The Complete List

There are a number of new laws that will go into effect in the state of Illinois in 2023 that you should be aware of. These laws range from new fines for driving infractions to an increase in the minimum wage to more educational requirements.

The new year, which began on Sunday, brought with it the beginning of more than 180 new legislation, some of which will take effect a little bit later.

There are new restrictions for homeowners, company owners, drivers, teachers, and workers in the food industry, amongst other occupations, and some of these rules could include fines for those who do not obey them.

Support Line for College Freshmen

The Student Confidential Reporting Act, which was just recently passed in May, creates a programme through which officials from schools, the state, and the Illinois State Police can receive reports and other information regarding the potential for students or school employees to cause themselves harm or cause harm to themselves.

A free-of-charge telephone number and various other channels of communication will be incorporated into the Safe2Help helpline in order to facilitate the exchange of information and messages with operators.

This Act to Regulate Our Nation’s Nuclear Facilities

An amendment to the Illinois Human Rights Act that seeks to further combat prejudice in the state is being proposed under the name “Create a Respectful and Open Workplace for Natural Hair Act,” which is also known as the “CROWN Act.”

The General Assembly has stated that the bill “provides that ‘race,’ as used in the Employment Article, includes traits that have historically been associated with race, including, but not limited to, hair texture and protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, and twists.” This provision is included in the bill as “providing that ‘race,’ as used in the Employment Article, includes traits that have historically been associated with race.”

Changes to the Law Regarding Smoke Detectors

The Smoke Detector Act of the state will be amended on January 1st to declare that all smoke detectors must have a “self-contained, non-removable, long term battery.” This amendment will take effect immediately.

The modification was authorised in 2017, but it did not go into effect until the first of the year 2023.

It applies to “residents that are still utilising alarms with detachable batteries or alarms that are not hardwired,” as stated by the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance, which collaborated with the General Assembly to make the modification and is responsible for its implementation.

There are, however, a few noteworthy exception to this rule.

In accordance with the provisions of the bill, the battery requirements do not apply to fire alarms, smoke detectors, smoke alarms, or any other components that are “electronically connected to specified alarm systems.” These are alarm systems that make use of a low-power radio frequency wireless communication signal, Wi-Fi, or any other wireless local networking capability.

The modification will not apply to “living units and hotels within municipalities with a population of above 1,000,000 inhabitants,” as stated in the introduction.

Smoke alarms in homes built after 1988 that have battery-powered detectors can be left in until they exceed 10 years from the date they were manufactured, as long as they do not fail to respond to tests or malfunction, as stated by officials. Exceptions include situations in which the alarms become defective.

Those who continue to break the law after January 1, 2023 will have ninety days to replace their smoke detectors or face a fine of up to one hundred dollars. This fine can be increased by an additional one hundred dollars every thirty days until the violation is corrected, for a total of one thousand five hundred dollars.

Standard Minimum Wage in Illinois

The new year will bring an increase to the minimum wage in the state of Illinois.

The minimum wage in the state will increase to $13 per hour on January 1, 2023, from the current level of $12 per hour.

The rate will increase to $7.80 for workers who routinely earn tips; however, the law mandates that “these workers must still earn the minimum wage after collecting gratuities, or the employer is forced to make up the difference.”

Beginning on January 1, 2019, workers under the age of 18 who clock less than 650 hours annually will also be entitled to a minimum pay of $10.50 per hour.

The hike in the minimum wage is part of a larger trend of annual increases that are scheduled to continue through 2025.

Amendments to Sport-Related License Plates

The revised Illinois Vehicle Code will oblige the Secretary of State to provide anyone who are interested in obtaining licence plates featuring the logos of the Chicago Sky, the Chicago Fire, or the Chicago Red Stars to individuals who make an application for these types of plates. In addition to that, the choice to incorporate the Rams logo from St. Louis will no longer be an option.

