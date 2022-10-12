NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090: Will The Next-Generation Graphics Card From Nvidia Rock The High-End Gaming PC Scene?

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the most powerful graphics card that has been released to date. It provides great performance for both 4K gaming with ray tracing and high-definition content creation.

It’s overkill for the vast majority of gamers, especially considering how much it costs and how much power it needs, but it continues to be the best choice for those that crave the most processing muscle possible.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 flagship, the RTX 4090, is based on the company’s new Ada Lovelace architecture and represents the finest of what team green’s new pixel pushers have to offer.

Unfortunately, expensive prices come hand in hand with amazing power, and if you want to get your hands on this best graphics card contender, you’ll need to spend a big sum for it.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Release Date And Price

The RTX 4090 will be released on October 12 this year, according to Nvidia, although we will only see the flagship on that day. Although pre-orders for the Founders Edition cards are not yet available, you may sign up to receive notifications when they become available on Nvidia’s website.

Watch out for our evaluation, which should assist you in determining whether it’s worthwhile for you to spend money on. The Lovelace flagship is more expensive than its Ampere predecessor, the Nvidia RTX 4090, at $1,599 USD / £1,679.00 GBP.

But it’s not the only one, as the RTX 4080 also charges a greater price than its predecessor from the previous generation. Sadly, this MSRP only pertains to the Founders Edition RTX 4090, so we should anticipate AIB variants from manufacturers like Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte to be even more expensive.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Specs

Virtually nothing about the 4090 RTX was known officially before September 20th because GPU manufacturers strive to keep their cards’ technical specifications under wraps until pre-launch events.

For a long time, the only things we knew were that the generation’s microarchitecture is based on TSMC’s 5nm manufacturing process and is known as Ada Lovelace. Fortunately, a few leakers have provided some insight into a few details that proved to be accurate.

The 28 million transistor count in the 3090 will undoubtedly increase dramatically with the switch to 5nm. However, no one has yet stated a range. The improvements to base and boost clocks are even more suggestive of a significant anticipated performance improvement.

Initial leaks suggested that the boost clock would reach 2500MHz, but reliable leakers Greymon55 and Kopite7kimi later updated those claims to suggest that it would instead reach about 2750MHz.

In light of NVIDIA’s subsequent confirmation of a 2235MHz base clock and 2520MHz boost clock, it appears that the initial wave of rumours was more genuine. Additionally, CEO Huang asserts that testing conducted in-house in a lab resulted in overclocks of up to 3GHz.

It remains to be seen if partner cards will ever have limits that are even even close to that. Finally, there is the issue of CUDA cores. Originally 16,128, Kopite7kimi’s estimate has been updated to 16,384.

Although we can’t be certain it’s reliable, the cache information was obtained as a result of a data breach. If so, that would be one of the most intriguing facts we have ever heard. AMD’s efforts to alleviate the memory bandwidth constraints the 6000-series cards would otherwise experience are probably what spurred the fifteen-fold increase in L2 cache.

The RX 6900 XT, for instance, has around half the memory bandwidth of the RTX 3090, but its 128MB Infinity Cache smooths out communication between its first two cache levels and the memory. Since AMD also used a similar strategy to produce the new Ryzen 7 5800X3D, it’s probable that NVIDIA paid close notice and will take advantage of this breakthrough.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Performance

Even if Nvidia has done a fantastic job enhancing its DLSS capabilities, that doesn’t imply it hasn’t also made improvements to the raw performance. Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 allegedly performs between two and four times faster than Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti, according to the graphics business.

Extraordinary 4K gaming performance

Excellent in 3D rendering and content production in general

Able to handle contemporary games with ray tracing enabled

Independent reviews should depict a more accurate performance picture than Nvidia’s internal RTX 4090 benchmarks, which assert that the new flagship graphics card is “2-4x faster than the 3090 Ti.”

However, first Geekbench results indicate that the RTX 4090 is 60% quicker than the RTX 3090 Ti. Nvidia DLSS 3.0 will undoubtedly enable the RTX 4000 flagship outperform the current GPU king.

Once more, raw power measurements don’t always indicate how well a graphics card will perform, so we won’t know the graphics card’s true capabilities until we can put them to the test.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Power Consumption

There are no free meals in life, therefore it appears that 4090 owners will have to pay for theirs with higher electricity costs. In accordance with the specifications for the RTX 3090 Ti, Kopite7Kimi reports that the card’s TBP is 450W.

They do, however, also imply that AD102 will have a mind-blowing 800W power limit. It is unclear if this is referring to the 4090 or a hypothetical Ti variant that was allegedly created using the same die.

The latter is more likely, and a 600W limit for the standard card makes more sense in light of this. That’s still a sizable increase, though, and it will force enthusiast PC builders to re-evaluate their PSU selections.

To operate such a system comfortably, you’ll need a 1,000+ W PSU, and even that isn’t certain to be sufficient until high-end Raptor Lake requirements are established. More questionable rumours about the RTX 4090’s availability on Chiphell Forums state that there will be 450W and 600W versions.

FAQs- People Also Ask

When can I purchase an RTX 4090?

The card will go on sale on Wednesday, October 12, with a predicted release time of 6am PST / 2pm BST.

What is the RTX 4090’s power output?

The RTX 4090 will have 24GB of GDDR6X memory, 16,384 CUDA cores overall, and a 450W TDP. This is painting a positive image for the prowess of Ada architecture without a significantly higher power draw, judging by the cooler design’s seeming similarity to the previous flagship card.

Is the RTX 4090 pricey enough?

Even though the RTX 4090 hasn’t yet been made available, Nvidia’s specs and demoed performance demonstrate some very excellent ray tracing performance and advancements over Ampere. The 4090 should definitely be put into your motherboard next month if you want the best of the best for your computer.

