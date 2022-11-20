A Cleveland Firefighter Was Tragically Died In An Accident

On the eastbound side of Interstate 90 at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Cleveland, a firefighter was struck and killed while assisting with a vehicle accident. A suspect has been taken into custody at this time.

According to a press release issued by the Bratenahl Village Police Department, the fatal accident in question took place on Saturday evening around 8:15 p.m. as members of Engine 22 were responding to a roll over crash near the I-90 exit.

The press release was issued on behalf of the Bratenahl Village Police Department. After hitting the firefighter, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and drove away from the scene of the accident.

Johnny Tetrick, a firefighter who had worked for the Cleveland Division of Fire for more than 27 years, was taken to the hospital after suffering injuries in the incident. According to reports, he was alive while being transported to the hospital, but he would later pass away as a result of his injuries.

In a tweet, the fire department described the suspect’s car as a white Chevy Malibu with damage to the front end. On Sunday morning, the Cleveland Police Department was able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and bring the driver in for questioning.

According to the statements made by the Cleveland Police Department, the vehicle was discovered at the intersection of East 152nd Street and Ridpath Avenue. The individual, who was an adult male and a resident of Cleveland, was taken into custody after being described.

In a statement, the Bratenahl Village Police Department expressed their “deepest condolences” to their brothers in the Cleveland Fire Department for the loss of one of their own.

Engine 22 was working on highway mva on I-90 near the MLK exit. One of our brothers was struck and tragically killed by a vehicle that went around emergency vehicles. Please keep his family in your prayers. Vehicle is a white Chevy Malibu with front end damage. If seen; call 911 pic.twitter.com/ODmV2xoSht — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) November 20, 2022

Tetrick’s death was also addressed in a statement released by the Mayor of Cleveland, Justin M. Bibb, who said, “I am saddened to learn of the death of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick and extend my sincere condolences to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters.” Tetrick was killed in the line of duty while battling a blaze in Cleveland.

Firefighter Tetrick was a devoted member of his family and community, as well as a first responder who was very good at his job. He died doing what he loved most. As a community, we mourn the loss of a fellow worker and a public servant who was committed to his job.

Please know that his entire family is in our thoughts and prayers. The Eastside Department Group of Enforcement, the Accident Investigation Unit, and the Accident Investigation Unit of the Cleveland Police Department are all continuing their investigations into the matter.

