A Man Murders A Tire Shop Worker In Georgia By Moving His car, Mistaking Him For A Thief

A man was arrested on Saturday and charged with murder after allegedly killing a worker at a tyre business in Georgia as the worker was relocating a customer’s vehicle because the suspect believed the worker was a thief.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the customer spotted his vehicle being driven through the parking lot while he was waiting for repair at the Tires Plus location in Decatur on Saturday afternoon. The customer then brought his vehicle in for service at the location.

The police say that Quadarius McDowell was under the impression that his vehicle was being stolen when he opened fire, resulting in the death of the 24-year-old employee who was operating the vehicle while it was being moved to a different location. McDowell was arrested for second-degree murder in the incident.

According to the report filed by the police, McDowell ran away from the business but was subsequently taken into custody after a very short amount of time had passed.

McDowell, who is thirty years old, has been charged with murder in this case. There was no indication in the paperwork we received from the jail as to whether or not he had a lawyer with him.

