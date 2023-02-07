CHICAGO – A guy was shot on Sunday evening while standing in a parking lot in the Woodlawn area of Chicago, which is located within the city of Chicago itself.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

How It Happened

When the gunfire started, the victim, a male in his late twenties, was in the parking lot on the 6200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue. He took a hit from one of the incoming rounds.

He was struck in the arm by one of the rounds as he was standing in the same spot. The event took place at approximately 11:39 p.m. After that, he got into his own vehicle and drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he remained until he was attended to by medical professionals.

A man was shot while standing in a parking lot Sunday night in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood. https://t.co/UrWfS9YcHC — FOX 32 News (@fox32news) February 6, 2023

After arriving at the location, the authorities reported that they considered his condition to be stable enough for him to be discharged from the medical facility. They were of the opinion that his condition had improved to the point that he could be discharged from the hospital.