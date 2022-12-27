A Nepo Baby: What Is This Sensational Word Explained?

In the year 2022, information obtained from the internet revealed a massive plot: Hollywood was controlled by an unobservable network of family relationships, and everyone was in on it. Everyone is somebody else’s child, but it seemed like everybody was somebody else’s child at the time.

The most talked about show on television is Euphoria, which was produced by the son of a famous filmmaker and included the daughter of another famous director as a co-star. The actress Maya Hawke was not only born to two renowned people, but she also looks quite similar to them.

The fathers of fifty percent of Brooklyn’s independent musicians had pages on IMDb. Even Succession’s cousin Greg was revealed to be the offspring of one of the individuals who was responsible for the creation of the Rolling Stones’ lips logo. The authors of the content got to work immediately.

The phrase “the child of a celebrity” has been condensed into the catchier keyword “nepotism baby,” which is intended to simplify the concept. TikTokers produced multipart series about nepo babies who resembled their famous parents, exposés on people you didn’t know were nepo babies (everyone knew they were), and public service announcements encouraging celebrity parents to roast their nepo offspring “to keep them humble.”

What Is a ‘nepo baby’?

“Nepotism” is the practise of rising in the world because of who you are connected to, especially when it comes to jobs. “Nepo” is an abbreviation for the word “nepotism.” Even though the term “nepo baby” can be applied to those working in any industry, those working in the entertainment industry are the ones who are more likely to garner attention in the media.

Is it possible that they possess their own unique skills as well? Of course. But did they get preferential treatment in things like auditions and other opportunities just because at least one of their parents is famous? It is quite likely that this will occur.

History of Nepo Baby

On Monday, December 19, New York magazine published a cover story about nepo babies. Although the article has been widely shared and discussed, the term “nepotism babies” was not coined by the magazine. TikTok’s original developers as well as other people had previously begun using the phrase. It’s not exactly a novel idea, but there are several acting families in Hollywood that span multiple generations, going all the way back to the Barrymores.

A teenage model named Lily-Rose Depp, who is the daughter of the actor Johnny Depp and the actress, singer, and model Vanessa Paradis, has been referred to as “a delusional nepo baby” in a video uploaded to TikTok.

One of the people who left a comment on the video said, “I loooove her, but if her mother wasn’t Vanessa and her father wasn’t Johnny, she would’ve never walked for Chanel all of the time.” She’s like 5’6″. Please.” In the new series The Idol on HBO Max, Lily-Rose Depp will portray the role of a young woman who is working toward a career in the music industry.

Some Famous nepo babies

There are much too many to name them all, however the following are some well-known ones. Keep in mind that those born into nepotism do not always lack talent, but there is no question that their membership in the Lucky Sperm club made it easier for them to enter a field that is notoriously difficult to break into.

In the Netflix series Stranger Things, Maya Hawke portrays the role of Robin. She is an actress like her parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, who are both performers. She stated to Rolling Stone that “I feel like the only way to handle the nepotism thing — which definitely gives you massive advantages in this life — is, you will get chances for free, but the chances will not be infinite.” “I feel like the only way to handle the nepotism thing — which definitely gives you massive advantages in this life — is, you will get chances for free,”

On “Stranger Things,” Hawke wasn’t the only “nepotism product” to appear. Cheerleader Chrissy, portrayed by Grace Van Dien, is the daughter of actor Casper Van Dien and the great-granddaughter of actor Robert Mitchum. Casper Van Dien is also an actor.

Zo Kravitz, known for her roles in films such as “X-Men: First Class,” “Big Little Lies,” and “The Batman,” is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet.

Euphoria stars Maude Apatow, who was born to actors Leslie Mann and filmmaker Judd Apatow. Maude Apatow is the daughter of both of her parents. Because she was mentioned in a tweet that New York Magazine attributes to being the one that started the whole “nepotism baby” fad in February 2022, it is imperative that she be included on this list.

Lena Dunham, creator of the programme Girls and star of the show herself, was a distinct kind of nepotistic offspring. Her mother, Laurie Simmons, was an artist and photographer, and her father, Carroll Dunham, was a painter. Neither of her parents were recognised in Hollywood, but they were well-known in the art scene in New York. However, her parents were brought up in a number of the pieces that were written about Dunham’s achievement.

Actors Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid are Jack Quaid’s parents, and he stars in the film The Boys.

Jenna Bush, host of the Today Show The 43rd president of the United States, George W. Bush, and first lady Laura Bush are Hager’s parents.

Denzel Washington is the father of actor John David Washington, who is most known for his role in the television show Tenet. Additionally, he had a brief stint playing football at the professional level.

Ice Cube, a popular rapper, is the father of O’Shea Jackson Jr., a successful actor and musician. In reaction to the New York article titled “nepo baby,” he tweeted, “Once the door was opened, it was up to me to step through it and thrive.” He explained that the chance arose because of his famous father, but that it was his responsibility to take advantage of it.

And don’t even get me started on the sons of NFL coaches, many of whom work directly beside their fathers on the same sidelines during games.

Final Thoughts

Many people who grew up with famous parents take offence at the suggestion that they might not have achieved their success on their own. This is to be expected.

According to what Lily-Rose Depp said to Elle magazine, “Maybe you have your foot in the door, but you still simply have your foot in the door.” “After that, there is a significant amount of work to be done.”

Depp is of the opinion that the phrase may have some elements of misogyny as well. She shared her thoughts with the publication by saying, “I simply hear it a lot more about women, and I don’t think that it’s a coincidence.”

But actress Maile Masako Brady, daughter of comedian Wayne Brady and star of Bold and the Beautiful, told The Washington Post that she thinks the phrase “nepo baby” accurately describes her generation.

“So I’m not going to be like, ‘Don’t make fun of me for the truth, that’s cruel!'” “So I’m not going to be like, ‘Don’t make fun of me for the truth, that’s mean! Brady said. “It’s not that it makes me feel guilty; rather, it just makes me laugh,” I said.