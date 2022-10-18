What Is The Release Date And Time Of The Game A Plague Tale: Requiem? The world Of Supernatural Forces

A single-player action-adventure video game called A Plague Tale: Requiem will debut on October 18, 2022. Focus Entertainment is the publisher and Asobo Studio is the game’s developer.

The game, which follows Amicia and Hugo de Rune, two siblings, is the follow-up to “A Plague Tale: Innocence” (2019). Hugo suffers from a blood disorder, and they are forced to search for a treatment in Southern France while evading both Inquisition soldiers and swarms of rats that are spreading the black plague.

The whole accomplishment list for A Plague Tale: Requiem was leaked, which is more proof that the game’s release may not be too far off. Now, it appears Microsoft may have let the cat out of the bag. Even though a significant, official announcement has not yet been made, the UK Xbox store shows June as the game’s release month.

A Plague Tale: Requiem Release Date And Price

The release date for A Plague Tale: Requiem is set for October 18, 2022, and it will be available on the PC, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 platforms. Additionally, the game may be played on a Nintendo Switch.

On the other hand, it will be accessible through the company’s cloud gaming service, just like the game that came before it. This is understandable given the potential limitations of the Switch in terms of its ability to process the massive volume of data required by the rats in the game.

#APlagueTaleRequiem's release is getting closer…



Get ready to unleash the rats on October 18 at:

👉 00h00 CEST on PC

👉 00h00 local tim on console pic.twitter.com/HutQRoRtLq — A Plague Tale (@APlagueTale) October 13, 2022

The game will be released at the following times on PC (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store):

Los Angeles- 3 PM

New York- 6 PM

Vancouver- 3 PM

London- 11 PM

Paris- 12 AM

Sao Paulo- 7 PM

Moscow- 1 AM

Hong Kong- 6 AM

Seoul- 7 AM

Sydney- 09 AM

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released for consoles (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and the Nintendo Switch) as follows:

Los Angeles- 12 AM

New York- 12 AM

Vancouver- 12 AM

London- 12 AM

Paris- 12 AM

Sao Paulo- 12 AM

Moscow- 12 AM

Hong Kong- 12 AM

Seoul- 12 AM

Sydney- 12 AM

Price:

Xbox Series X|S: £49.99/$59.99 (Included day one with Game Pass)

PlayStation 5: £49.99/$59.99

Nintendo Switch: $59.99 (Cloud version)

Steam: £43.99/$49.99

GOG: $49.99

Epic Games Store: £43.99/$49.99

Microsoft Store: £43.49/$49.99

A Plague Tale: Requiem Storyline

Get ready to experience a journey that will break your heart as it takes you into a world that is distorted by otherworldly powers that is both terrible and breath-taking.

After evacuating their ravaged home country, Amicia and Hugo journey to the furthest south, where they find fresh regions and thriving cities. There, they make an effort to start again and get control of Hugo’s curse.

But as Hugo’s powers are reawakened, death and destruction come back in the form of a flood of rats that consume everything in their path. As they are once again forced to escape their home, the siblings put their faith in a mythical island that may be able to save their brother Hugo.

Find out what it takes to save the people you care about while you are fighting for your own life. Conquer your enemies and overcome problems using a wide range of weapons, gadgets, and otherworldly abilities. You can strike from the shadows or unleash hell.

A Plague Tale: Requiem Gameplay

Because Focus Entertainment hosted a genuine reveal live broadcast in June 2022, we were able to see a substantial amount of actual gameplay video from Requiem. Based on what we saw, it appears that the game is obviously expanding upon the foundation laid by the first instalment.

It is clear that some of the recurring elements from Innocence have made their way into Requiem as well. You’ll primarily take control of Amicia, who is armed with a sling, a new crossbow, and some slinky stealth skills.

Moving around areas populated by more powerful enemies and guards will require careful planning on your part, but we’ll also once again get to use Hugo’s powers to direct hordes of rats around, which was something that set the first game apart from the competition.

Once again, we’ll have to rely on fire and light in order to get away from them, but the gameplay demos have already made it abundantly clear that we’ll put the rats to our own use quite a bit as well, especially now that Hugo is involved in the conflict.

An impressive recent blog post indicated that the number of rats being generated is growing from 5,000 at once in the first game to a whopping 300,000 in Requiem; this sounds like it may be very horrifying.

You can also see quite a number different settings in the video, ranging from lively towns and lanes to ruins and estates, so we’re expecting that there will be plenty of diverse sites to see throughout the course of the campaign.

