Christoffer Guldbrandsen has had exclusive access for the past two years to two of the key figures that contributed to Trump winning the 2016 US presidential election: political adviser and strategist Roger Stone and Trump campaign communications advisor Michael Caputo.

We are fully immersed in the media mill’s operating chamber thanks to A Storm Foretold. Here, methods for producing results are developed without having to worry too much about morality or the truth.

By gaining access to Roger Stone, Michael Caputo, and a number of other members of the Trump universe, we learn just how much of an influence the two men had on the results of the 2016 election in the most powerful country in the world.

Journalists from The Post have watched more than 20 hours of the documentary’s video ahead of its anticipated publication later this year. The video served as the foundation for a comprehensive piece that described Stone’s activities throughout this time.

A Storm Foretold: Story Behind The Documentary

Christoffer Guldbrandsen almost died filming Roger Stone. The Danish documentary director planned to meet Stone, a Trump aide he’d been filming for a year, the next day. Stone agreed to sell his content to a U.S. rival, Guldbrandsen told The Washington Post. Guldbrandsen and Stone worked without a contract, and Guldbrandsen was broke.

Guldbrandsen, 48, got off a treadmill in Copenhagen. He fainted from dizziness. Falling darkness. Guldbrandsen had a 3-minute heart stop. “A fitness-minded doctor saved me. “Lucky me!” The director blames Stone for his heart attack.

Guldbrandsen and DP Frederik Marbell convinced Stone to work with them again the next year. The competitor gave up, Guldbrandsen said. Stone helps Trump win the 2020 election in “A Storm Foretold.”

The filmmakers followed Stone inside the Willard hotel in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, as pro-Trump protests grew violent at the Capitol. Stone later battled for Trump to pardon his high-profile friends and “the America First movement.”

The Post analysed 20 hours of documentary material before release. A Post piece about Stone used the footage. Stone wouldn’t talk. In an email, he stated The Post’s article was false and video recordings could be “deep fakes.” He lacked clarity.

Stone denied crime on Jan. 6. “Any accusation, assertion, or insinuation that I knew about, was involved in, or endorsed the criminal activity on Jan. 6 is incorrect,” he said.

Guldbrandsen studied journalism in Denmark and the U.K. Danish minister’s 2003 documentary sparked German diplomatic crisis. His 2010 leak led to the resignation of Denmark’s defense minister. Guldbrandsen won a Peabody Award for poverty filmmaking in 2012.

In 2018, he and his crew documented how Trump was upending American politics and government. Guldbrandsen: “Your democracy baffles us.” How would the mighty democracy’s shift effect us? They asked how “power in the Western Hemisphere become a circus” Stone, a longstanding Trump adviser, was an easy target.

Stone’s populist flair and scorched-earth political attacks fueled Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The Danes emailed Stone on Sept. 7 to request an interview. Stone asked for details. After correspondence, Stone agreed to be interviewed. Outsider status explains Stone’s willingness. Marbell liked meeting him as a blank slate.

Stone met Guldbrandsen in Florida. He chose Stone after a successful interview. Stone faltered. Guldbrandsen sought payment and was wary of the Danes’ fly-on-the-wall film. Guldbrandsen: “He wasn’t observant.” “Interviews and staged events bore me.” After a “game of inches,” Stone caved.

The filmmakers told Stone they couldn’t pay him because of Danish ethics. Stone also lost control of the documentary’s observational format. Guldbrandsen stated Stone wanted 60% negative reviews. They spent days at Stone’s home and office and attended fundraisers and speeches. In November 2019, they were with him in Washington for his criminal obstruction trial. Pardoned Stone.

Filmmakers explored Stone’s influence on conservative media and politics. They filmed Stone pushing Trump’s White House for pardons for convicted felons; one offered $100,000. Legal. Danish cameras captured Stone’s iPhone and computer screens, confirming his conversations with colleagues. Filmmakers captured Stone’s calls with Michael Flynn and Alex Jones.

The film is about “loyalty and treachery,” stated Guldbrandsen. “Nationalism, friendship, and treachery,” he said. Stone stayed loyal to Trump even as Mueller questioned him about WikiLeaks’ 2016 email dump. Both were contradicted. Stone told a friend in October 2019 he could have “easily” avoided prosecution by helping Mueller and trashing Trump.

Stone felt duped by Trump after he denied his pardon request on Jan. 6, 2021. In an Inauguration Day phone call, Stone blasted Trump and his family. “F— them,” he said. Stone’s speech was one of thousands filmed as he resurrected old grudges, especially against Republicans. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “70 IQ,” claims Stone.

After Cheney voted to impeach Trump, Stone labelled her father a war criminal. Stone said, “They should dig up his a— and try him,” but Cheney is alive. McConnell and Cheney didn’t comment. Stone and an associate discussed Trump’s father’s 1927 KKK arrest. She stated, “He’s tied to far-right organizations.” Stone: “That’s not bad.” He was great.

Filmmakers caught Stone making harsh or cynical remarks about blacks, calling his worker “Mongoloid” and referring to “the Negroes.” “That ‘Zionist’ term always gets ’em,” Stone told a friend. Alejandro called it a “affectionate nickname”. Stone didn’t answer.

Over two years, filmmakers glimpsed the ruthless operative’s “easygoing” side. Stone congratulated Marbell and suggested naming her “Rogina”. The public persona is often a Frankenstein creature, Guldbrandsen said.

Stone has a veneer, Guldbrandsen said. All observational documentaries are 80% people performing for the camera, he said. Roger wants to manage his messaging. Stone texted and called reporters to echo Trump’s false news claims. In 2021, Stone called The Post “the country’s worst newspaper.” The Danes disliked Stone’s volatility and lack of scheduling.

Guldbrandsen said they met in D.C. because Trump was speaking at a White House rally. “Frederik and I left our family for D.C. over summer vacation, but he never came up. Filmmakers were surprised that Stone avoided personal confrontation despite his reputation. Their video shows Stone’s fragility behind his arrogance.

Stone apparently discussed Mueller’s claims on camera early in production. After Stone uploaded an Instagram photo of the judge in crosshairs, the judge banned him from discussing the matter publicly. Guldbrandsen: “He had to trust us and learned to.”

Stone merely wanted the Danish team to wait to publish until the gag order was lifted. “If we published, he’d go to jail,” Guldbrandsen said.

