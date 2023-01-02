A Teenager Was Shot In Downtown Atlanta During A Celebration, Police Say; He Is hospitalised.

According to the Atlanta police department, a teenager who was celebrating the new year in downtown Atlanta was just barely hit by celebratory gunfire.

Read More:

Police Recover Several Weapons, Over 80lbs. Of Drugs In Massive Drug Bust

A Man Murders A Tire Shop Worker In Georgia By Moving His car, Mistaking Him For A Thief

A Campaign To Steer Teens From Gun Violence Through Social Media In Indianapolis

A wounded 17-year-old was discovered by officers in the area of Peachtree Street and Wall Street at approximately 12:20 in the morning, according to the police.

The victim had a gunshot wound.This address is located in Underground Atlanta, in the neighborhood where tens of thousands of people gathered to ring in the New Year and watch the Peach Drop.

The teenager was reportedly taken to the hospital by the police and is doing well there.

The police have stated that their investigation into this incident will continue.