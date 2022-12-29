A Woman From The Bronx was Apprehended After Cashing $104,000 Worth Of Counterfeit Cheques Made Out To The East Lyme Public Schools.

(WTNH) – EAST LYME, Connecticut ( Fake checks were allegedly written against an account belonging to East Lyme Public Schools, leading to the arrest of a 28-year-old woman from the Bronx and charging her with first-degree larceny.

According to the reports of the police, cheques worth a total of $104,510 were cashed as part of the scheme in the Bronx as well as in Moreno Valley, California. The financial data pertaining to the school district’s banking relationships were utilised in the production of the checks.

After receiving a complaint from the Town of East Lyme, which said that checks had been made against the school district, the investigation was started by the police.

The arrest of Heidi Cecilio took place on December 19 in the Bronx, and she was transported to Connecticut on Tuesday of the following week. She is being detained on a bond of $10,000 at this time.

The police have stated that additional arrests are to be expected. Officials have not specified what role Cecilio is suspected of playing in the incident.

