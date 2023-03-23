Absolute Duo Season 2: Reasons For The Delay Of This Show

Since the second season of this anime has not been publicly announced as of yet, there is currently no set date for when it will be made available to watch online.

Despite this, the question of whether or not there will be a second season of Absolute Duo and when it will be made available has not been answered.

To this point, all I have information on is whether or if a new season of Absolute Duo will be produced, as well as when it will be made available to the public.

Absolute Duo is a title that is also used for the anime series that is translated into Japanese as Abusoryto Duo.

It was first published in 2012, and it was adapted from a well-known light book with the same name. The Absolute Duo light novel series is written and demonstrated by Y. Asaba in addition to being written by Takumi Hiiragiboshi.

What Is Absolute Duo?

The Absolute Duo light book series was written by Takumi Hiiragiboshi, and Yuu Asaba was responsible for the series’s illustrations. Between the years of 2012 and 2015, Media Factory released each installment of the series under the MF Bunko J banner. In 2015, a television series based on the light novel was converted into both a manga series and an anime television series.

Absolute Duo is centred around a young man named Tor Kokonoe, who is a student at a unique institution known as Kouryou Academy. At this institution, students are educated to become “Blaze,” which are fighters with the ability to conjure weapons or other forms of force from within their own bodies.

The ability Tor possesses, known as “Absolute Duo,” makes him stand out from the other students at the academy since it grants him the capacity to conjure a formidable shield.

Reasons For The Delay Of Absolute Duo Season 2

There are a number of potential explanations as to why the second season of Absolute Duo has not been announced as of yet. It’s possible that there is a dearth of primary sources to blame for this.

The light book series was completed in 2015 with a total of 12 volumes and is the inspiration for the anime series. Since that time, there has not been any new source material that the creators of the anime could adapt.

One more possibility for the cause for the delay is that there is insufficient financial assistance. It is common knowledge that the animation business is notoriously expensive, and the production of a new season of a series calls for a considerable commitment of both time and money.

It is possible that the developers of Absolute Duo may be hesitant to carry forward with the project if the first season of the show did not produce sufficient cash to pay the costs of producing a second season.

Last but not least, the anime industry is notorious for its lack of predictability; even the most successful shows do not necessarily have a guarantee of being renewed for more seasons.

The decision to continue airing a television series frequently hinges on a number of different aspects, including the level of interest in the original source material, the capacity of the creative team to continue working on the show, and the amount of money that can be made from the endeavour.

Is There Any Hope For Absolute Duo Season 2?

Fans of Absolute Duo shouldn’t lose hope just because there hasn’t been much information released about the second season of the show. The success of the show’s debut season is one reason to have a positive outlook.

Despite the fact that the series did not achieve tremendous commercial success, it did amass a dedicated following and was met with generally favourable reviews from the media.

One further thing that gives us reason to be optimistic is the ever-rising popularity of the light novel series. Even though the last book in the series was published in 2015, it is still incredibly popular, and new readers are finding out about the series every single day.

If the light book manages to maintain its current level of popularity, there is a better likelihood that the anime will get a new season.

In conclusion, the animation industry is well-known for its surprising turns of events, and it is not uncommon for dormant series to be suddenly revived. It may have been six years since the first season of Absolute Duo was made available to the public, but it is not unheard of for a series to have a new season after a long hiatus.

