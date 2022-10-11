As A New Menu Item Is Introduced At McDonald’s, Hilarious Adult Happy Meal Memes Quickly Spread Over The Internet

It is not surprising that McDonald’s adult Happy Meal is such a success given that it is one of the best menu items that the fast-food chain has ever introduced.

According to McDonald’s, the adult Happy Meal promotion, which was previously known as the Cactus Plant Flea Market box, is targeted toward bringing back “one of the most memorable McDonald’s experiences.”

The term “McDonald’s Adult Happy Meals” refers to a promotion that McDonald’s ran beginning on October 3, 2022, in which the well-known item from the children’s menu that is referred to as a “Happy Meal” was made available for purchase by adults.

The promotion sparked memes and parodies on Twitter and elsewhere, in which the authors hypothesised as to what the meal’s toy was, with many focusing on a Grimace paperweight that resembled a dildo or butt plug.

Adult Happy Meal Meme

People are reacting to the news that McDonald’s is now selling adult Happy Meals by posting humorous memes on social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram.

The new food item went on sale on Monday, October 3, and will remain so across the United States until the month of October or until supplies run out, whichever comes first.

You have your choice of either ten Chicken McNuggets or a Big Mac, which comes with fries and a drink, and each package includes one of four different toys. The four-eyed creatures are the result of a partnership with the streetwear fashion company Cactus Plant Flea Market, which contributed to the design of the characters.

McDonald’s USA Chief Marketing Tariq Hassan said, “We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans.” “We’re taking one of the most nostalgic McDonald’s experiences and literally repackaging it in a new way that’s hyper-relevant for our adult fans.”

I Want An Adult Happy Meal NOWWWWW pic.twitter.com/xX9iunUFQI — Azii✨😈 (@AziiOkay) October 4, 2022

Fans of McDonald’s have been requesting an adult Happy Meal for years, and the unveiling of the meal has been met with an overwhelmingly positive reception on social media. A lot of people were excited to relive their childhoods and receive the classic collectable toys, so they rushed to get a Happy Meal on the day it was released.

Adult Happy Meals Box

You can pick either one of these two options that are open to you:

A Big Mac consisting of patties made from one hundred percent pure beef that are covered with Big Mac sauce OR

Both chicken McNuggets with fries and a beverage of your choosing are on the menu for you to choose from.

The box will contain both a McDonald’s meal and a well-known mascot from the fast-food chain. Characters such as Cactus Buddy, the Hamburglar, Birdie, and Grimace will be among them. It’s odd that Ronald McDonald himself isn’t on the list of things to buy at Ronald McDonald’s.

However, it is wonderful to see the fast-food behemoth once more pay honour to the characters that were featured in the original McDonald.

It’s possible that younger generations won’t find figurines like Grimace the purple blob to be very useful. On the other hand, many people who had the opportunity to grow up with them carried a deep emotional and intellectual connection to them.

Adult Happy Meals Are At McDonald’s

McDonald’s has recently introduced adult versions of its popular Happy Meals, and customers are responding positively to the change.

Customers are able to select both their meal and their toy of choice when they purchase the adult version of the Happy Meal, which is officially known as the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box. This product is the result of a collaboration between McDonald’s and the streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market.

Grimace, Hamburglar, Birdie, and Cactus Buddy are the four collector toys that are included in the Happy Meal, which also includes fries and a drink. Customers have the option of ordering a Big Mac or ten pieces of chicken nuggets instead of the chicken nuggets.

“Everyone keeps a fond memory of their very first Happy Meal from when they were a child… “and the feeling that you couldn’t sit still as you dug through to see what was within,” the business said in a news release. “can’t sit still feeling.”

“That one little red box has the potential to make an ordinary Tuesday into the best day ever.” “And now, we’re reinventing that experience in an entirely new way- this time, for grownups.”

The new option on the menu has been met with a variety of responses, but the vast majority of customers are relieved to learn that they may still have a Happy Meal regardless of their age.

“Why did McDonald’s decide to introduce an adult version of the Happy Meal?” asked my daughter. I: “Adults want to be happy, too!!!” one content adult expressed themselves via tweet.

Another user tweeted, “idc if y’all hate McDonald’s i’m getting myself an adult happy meal.”

There are mementos available for purchase for adults who, after finishing their Happy Meal, would like to continue to be transported back in time by reliving their childhood.

Customers who use the McDonald’s app to place an order will be instantly placed into a drawing for a chance to win some of the special merchandise that McDonald’s and Cactus Plant Flea Market are selling to commemorate the event. The stuff includes hoodies, sweatshirts, and t-shirts.

Me and @PoisonMudkip getting the cactus plant flea market happy meal like the financially responsible adults we are pic.twitter.com/ganY51NGiX — 🤠emmy🤠 (@emmydragonartz) October 4, 2022

You can place an order for an adult Happy Meal at the counter of the restaurant, at the drive-thru window, by calling in a delivery, or by using the McDonald’s app on your mobile device. You can get your hands on the boxes right now, provided that stocks do not run out.

