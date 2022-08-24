AEW Fight Forever Release Date: The Video Game Industry Will Soon Welcome All Elite Wrestling

During a post-show media scrum that took place after AEW Full Gear in November 2021, AEW President Tony Khan hinted about “several games” in development, which caused AEW and video game fans to go into a frenzy. The following day, during the AEW Games 1.0 Special Event, the AEW console game was formally revealed, along with the mobile games “AEW Elite General Manager” and “AEW Casino: Double or Nothing.”

During the subsequent months, AEW has provided updates regarding the game via the AEW Games YouTube and Twitch channels. These updates include the confirmation of the game’s roster members as well as the game modes that would be included. Along with the release of a trailer that features AEW stars Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho, additional footage featuring Nyla Rose, Kris Statlander, Jungle Boy, and Darby Allin has also been made available.

Recently, it was claimed that the game has a tentative internal release date of late September. This is despite the fact that there is no public release date for the game. The goal delivery date is set for September 2022, even though there is apparently still a significant amount of work to be done.

AEW Fight Forever Confirmed Roster

It was stated by Bodyslam.net that Owen Hart is going to be a part of the game, and that AEW is going to stage the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Foundation tournaments, both of which will climax at Double or Nothing. Owen Hart’s last appearance in a video game was in ‘Showdown: Legends of Wrestling,’ which was released in 2004, thus this will be the first time he has made an appearance in a video game in almost 20 years.

AEW Fight Forever Game Modes

Fans were provided with the first anticipated release date in the Amazon listing, along with information on the anticipated match kinds. The Preorders page lists the following matches as being available: single, tag team, three-way, four-way, ladder, Casino Battle Royale, falls count everywhere, unsanctioned lights out, and exploding barbed wire deathmatch. Another choice available to players is local co-op, which is a standard feature of any game with a sports theme.

Roster

The roster for Fight Forever will include several well-known wrestlers in addition to the company’s up-and-coming talents, although not being as extensive as that for 2K22. There will be at least 50 playable characters in all throughout the game. Only the following wrestlers have been officially announced by AEW thus far: Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Jungle Boy, Kenny Omega, “Young Bucks” Matt and Nick Jackson, Owen Hart, Thunder Rosa, Nyla Rose, and Kris Statlander.

The AEW roster has grown significantly over the course of the two years from the initial inception of Fight Forever. As AEW owner Tony Khan and EVP Kenny Omega want to include their newest talents in the game, it could be a contributing cause in the game’s delays and could result in an even larger roster. The company has been acquiring former WWE performers since AEW launched in 2019. Khan has received criticism for the decision frequently, but he has also brought in a number of celebrities with more recognizable names for his organization.

Sting, a former World Championship Wrestling champion and briefly employed by WWE, is a sports performer who is still active at the age of 63. Bryan Danielson, formerly known as “Daniel Bryan” in the WWE, was also employed by AEW. Khan added Jeff Hardy to his roster earlier this year, another well-known figure. Phil Brooks, a.k.a. C.M. Punk, has been by far Khan’s biggest signing to yet. His arrival had an instant impact for AEW after a seven-year sabbatical from professional wrestling, which also included time spent writing for Marvel Comics and a stint in the UFC.

Fans roared last year when Punk made his comeback on TNT television, and they now want him to play. Without a doubt, having artists like Punk, Sting, Danielson, and Hardy on the roster will increase sales, especially among non-committal fans who might not watch the television show. Khan said on The Corner Podcast in June that some of those most recent additions will be included in Fight Forever.

A Long Road

For AEW supporters, it has been a patience lesson. The business teased the creation of three games two years ago when it unveiled its gaming section. Two of those would be for mobile devices, while the third would be the console game that was most eagerly awaited. Khan made headlines as well by collaborating with Yuke’s, a game firm responsible for several of the hugely popular WWE 2k games. After the release of WWE 2k19, Yuke’s decided to sever their partnership with the WWE.

The decision to hire the previous 2k game series developers quickly drew criticism. Khan also employed Hideyuki “Geta” Iwashita, the creator of several of the most popular WWE video games, including the cherished classic THQ’s WWF No Mercy, which was launched in 2000 on the Nintendo 64 machine. Fans of AEW and those eager to switch from WWE’s 2K series rejoiced at the prospect of a new rival in the professional wrestling video game market. Iwashita’s name was added to the mix, which strengthened the impression that AEW was approaching its attempt to break into the lucrative gaming sector in a traditional manner.

Fans were apprehensive about the game’s destiny as soon as the enthusiasm started. 2021 saw few updates from AEW Games, despite the firm having published screenshots and early roster footage. In May, rumours began to circulate that AEW and Yuke’s did not agree on Fight Forever. Unconfirmed sources suggested the game had cost far more than expected, and delays were revealed.

While monitoring the game’s development from the United States, Omega, one of AEW’s top performers and executive vice president, reportedly had disagreements with Yuke. Fans’ lack of updates was made more understandable by this. Things seem to be finally on schedule for the winter 2022 release window.

