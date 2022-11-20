AEW Full Gear 2022, Will Take Place On 19th November With Eight Matches: Know The Details!

On Saturday night, Bleacher Report broadcast the final pay-per-view event of 2022 from All Elite Wrestling, which featured the highly anticipated world title fight between Jon Moxley and No. 1 challenger MJF.

The “Zero Hour” pre-show, which is free and runs for one hour on Bleacher Report, All Elite’s YouTube channel, and right here at Cageside Seats, will kick off the event at its scheduled start time of 7 p.m. ET.

This is followed immediately by the PPV, which begins at 8 p.m. ET and is available for $49.99 on Bleacher Report in the United States and Canada and $19.99 on Fite.tv in other countries. The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, will host the occasion this year.

Many other highly anticipated matches, including a steel cage match between former tag team champions Jungle Boy and Luchasarus, are on the bill in addition to the World Championship event that was already stated.

When Is AEW Full Gear 2022?

The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey will host Full Gear, AEW’s final pay-per-view of 2022, this coming Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. MJF vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship is the main event of the 8 p.m. ET start time.

Friedman has gained so much momentum since the beginning of the year that he is actually favored to dethrone the three-time world champion from their previous matchup at All Out 2020, where Moxley was victorious in defeating the loudmouth underdog.

Other notable contests include Toni Storm vs. Jamie Hayter for the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship and the conclusion of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament, Saraya’s in-ring return for the organization (and her first match since she retired in 2018), and Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm.

Date: Saturday, November 19

Venue: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

Start time: 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT

Match Card

All Elite Wrestling World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF

All Elite Wrestling World Women’s Championship Match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

All Elite Wrestling World Trios Championship Match: The Elite vs. Death Triangle (c)

All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Swerve In Our Glory

Ring of Honor World Championship: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Chris Jericho (c)

TNT Championship Match: Wardlow (c) vs. Samoa Joe vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Nyla Rose

Steel Cage Match: Jungle Boy vs. Luchasaurus

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

Pre-Show: Eddie Kingston vs. Jun Akiyama

Pre-Show: Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage (Full Gear World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal)

Pre-Show: Best Friends vs. The Factory

AEW Full Gear 2022 Storyline

The professional wrestling event Full Gear featured matches involving various wrestlers from previous feuds and plotlines. The tension-filled scenes that culminated in a wrestling match or series of matches featured wrestlers playing heroes, villains, or less distinct characters.

On Dynamite and Rampage, AEW’s weekly television programs, as well as the supplemental online streaming programmes Dark and Elevation, storylines were created. MJF made his comeback at All Out as the unexpected “joker” entry in the Casino Ladder match after a four-month absence.

He won the poker chip, earning himself a match for the AEW World Championship at a time and location of his choosing. On the October 18 episode of Dynamite, Jon Moxley successfully defended his title. The following night, Moxley challenged MJF to cash in the poker chip, but MJF instead declared that he would do so and challenge Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear.

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland of Swerve In Our Glory defeated Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed at All Out to win back the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The Acclaimed triumphed over Swerve In Our Glory to win the titles in a championship rematch at Grand Slam.

Swerve In Our Glory defeated FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) on the October 26 episode of Dynamite to become the top contenders for the World Tag Team Championship. On the Rampage episode that same week, the third championship match between The Acclaimed and Swerve In Our Glory was scheduled for Full Gear.

The AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament will be back, with an eight-man single-elimination tournament that will end at Full Gear and award the victor an AEW World Championship match at Winter Is Coming. AEW made the announcement on the October 28 episode of Rampage.

The first two competitors in the tournament were announced in the same episode by Dante Martin and Ethan Page. The remaining competitors in the competition were made public the following week and included Eddie Kingston, Bandido, Rush, Lance Archer, Ricky Starks, and Brian Cage.

The semifinal match between Brian Cage and the winner of the Lance Archer vs. Ricky Starks match was scheduled for Full Gear: Zero Hour, and Tony Khan, during a media interview before Full Gear, confirmed that the tournament final would take place on November 23 episode of Dymanite.

AEW Full Gear 2022 Results

The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey will host the live performance of AEW Full Gear 2022 on November 19. The big bout between Jon Moxley and MJF caps off the stacked bill, which includes a total of 13 matches, including the Zero Hour pre-show.

The final AEW pay-per-view of the year features The Elite’s comeback as well as seven title matchups and grudge matches. Since being banned from AEW television for their participation in the post-All Out altercation in September, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega haven’t been seen on the network.

The group had earlier on that programme been the first-ever AEW World Trios Champions, but days later, they lost their title. At Full Gear Death Triangle, The Elite’s new rivals won the titles after they were declared vacant.

Toni Storm defends her Interim Women’s Title against Jamie Hayter, and Jade Cargill challenges Nyla Rose for the TBS Title elsewhere on the programme. A Fatal-Four-Way Match between Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, Sammy Guevara, and Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Title is also part of the event.

As the two teams square off with the AEW World Tag Team Titles on the line, The Acclaimed and Swerve in our Glory hope to put a stop to their protracted rivalry. As MJF attempts to finish his journey to the top of the organization by defeating champion Jon Moxley, the AEW World Championship will be at stake in the main event.

