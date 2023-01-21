After all, Season 5 of Magnum PI is coming. Saved by NBC

We have now entered the year 2023 of the Calendar, which is likely something that all Magnum PI enthusiasts will find to be a very pleasing sight. How is it now even possible? In just one month, we will be drawing ever closer to the start of the eagerly anticipated fifth season of the show.

It has been more than eight months now since we last saw the Jay Hernandez program on the air, and we are beyond excited to dive into what the future has in store for us.

First things first, before we get much further, here are a few things to keep in mind. The premiere of Season 5 will take place on Sunday, February 19, and we do believe that we have reached a position where additional promotional material could be arriving at any given moment.

This may take the form of a promotional video, updated still photographs, or some other form of behind-the-scenes footage. To bring us some fantastic new episodes, the cast and crew have already put in a significant amount of effort. There are ten episodes in the fifth season, and you ought to have the opportunity to see all of them before the month of May comes to a close.

When does Season 5 of Magnum P.I. premiere?

In a much-anticipated return to NBC broadcasting, the first episode of Magnum P.I. season five will air on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 9/8c. Susan Rovner, the Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal, stated in a news release that “Magnum P.I. comes to us with a devoted fanbase already in place that we aim to cultivate.”

The premiere of the first episode of the new season will take place on Sunday, February 19th. One of the reasons why the show did not return in January as anticipated was because of this adjustment to Sundays. Sundays are reserved for football, and award plays are typically considered during the first half of the year.

guess now would be the time for the official show art: pic.twitter.com/gsK8G8RvuA — Magnum P.I. (@magnumpi) January 15, 2023

The Super Bowl usually takes place on the second Sunday of February each year. Therefore, it is in everyone’s best interest to push back the airing of Sunday shows to the middle of that month.

NBC’s The Blacklist, which is currently in its tenth season, will serve as a companion program to this one. The Blacklist will begin airing at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific Time (ET/PT), followed by the premiere of Magnum PI Season 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Why wouldn’t you like it?

Read More:

Magnum P.I. cast

Fans of Magnum P.I. who are waiting for Season 5 can anticipate seeing a large number of recurring characters return to assist Magnum in solving the most recent case. Tim Kang plays the role of Det. Gordon Katsumoto in Season 5, along with Zachary Knighton as Orville “Rick” Wright, Stephen Hill as Theodore “TC” Calvin, Amy Hill as Teuila “Kumu” Tuileta, and Perdita Weeks as former MI6 agent Juliet Higgins. The cast also includes Perdita Weeks as Juliet Higgins.

What is the plot of Magnum P.I. Season 5?

The 1980s crime series of the same name, which starred Hernandez as an ex-Navy SEAL turned smooth-talking private investigator named Thomas Magnum, served as the inspiration for the television show Magnum P.I. Magnum and his trusted squad solve some of the craziest cases that Hawaii has ever had when they are not working as a security consultant for the always evasive author Robin Masters. Following on from where Season 4 left off, it is highly likely that Season 5 will feature a number of exciting new adventures.

A preview released January 6 features a steamy shower kiss between Magnum and Higgins. Watch, below:

Final Words

The next fifth season of Magnum PI will not be broadcast on CBS but rather on NBC. When should I ask my question? If we wait until 2023, will the next season finally be released, or do we have to wait longer?

When we found out that CBS had decided to discontinue production of Magnum PI, we felt a sense of loss. The ratings weren’t all that horrible, and we really enjoyed what we were able to watch on Friday evenings. Even if the inclusion of Fire Country to the schedule has been a great improvement, we still miss watching Magnum and Higgins compete.

The excellent news is that NBC has resolved the issue. However, the network did not have it on their lineup for the fall season. Given that the pickup didn’t take place until June, this shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The debut was supposed to take place in September or October, but there wasn’t enough time to prepare everything.

Official Trailer

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student