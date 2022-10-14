AirPlay Not Working: How To Fix The Issue?

It’s common to encounter problems after updating to the newest version of iOS, so don’t feel bad if you’ve encountered some after installing iOS 15. Low-quality audio or video is one of the most frequently reported issues with iOS 15’s AirPlay, along with stuttering, bugs in screen mirroring, and frequent disconnection.

You can access AirPlay 2 from the iPhone’s Control Center and use it to wirelessly broadcast your device’s screen or any media stored on it to other AirPlay-compatible devices. Although it is usually reliable, there are occasions when AirPlay cannot establish a connection with a TV, Mac, iPad, or iPhone.

Here's what to do if you have Apple AirPlay problems and want to get it up and running again.

How Does AirPlay Work?

Apple’s AirPlay feature enables you to wirelessly stream media from your iOS device to other AirPlay-compatible gadgets like the Apple TV, a TV that supports AirPlay, or a set of speakers that support AirPlay.

Through AirPlay’s Screen Mirroring feature, whatever you see on your iOS device or Mac screen will mirror onto your TV screen in the same resolution and exact dimensions.

It’s as simple as linking your Apple TV, Mac, and iOS device to the same home Wi-Fi network. When you do this, you’ll see the Mirroring option in a variety of apps, such as Photos, Music, Now Playing, Movies, and Safari.

Apple AirPlay is a fantastically useful function that enables users to transmit media files from their computers or mobile devices to their Apple TVs and other compatible home theater setups.

Windows computers with Apple Music installed, iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad running iOS 4.2 or later, and Macs running OS X Mountain Lion or later are all compatible streaming devices.

What To Do If AirPlay Isn’t Working?

Check out the quick fixes if you’re having problems getting your iOS devices to connect via AirPlay.

1. Determine if it supports AirPlay

Make sure your Wi-Fi router or other device supports AirPlay before you start tinkering with the settings. The minimum required version of iOS to utilize this feature is 4.2.

2. Verify that you are connected to Wi-Fi

Make sure both Apple devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network before attempting to pair them. When using the same Wi-Fi network, all of your Apple devices will automatically display AirPlay options in compatible software like iTunes, Photos, and Safari.

3. Activate and deactivate wireless networking

If all of your devices are AirPlay-enabled and you still can’t AirPlay, try turning it off and then back on your Wi-Fi network. Turning on airplane mode is another option; doing so will allow you to reactivate Wi-Fi after it has been temporarily disabled.

4. Verify that all electronic equipment is both unlocked and not muted

Keep your devices unlocked and the volume even, so that you can connect quickly and easily.

5. Verify for available updates to the software

You’ll need iOS 11.4 or later to use AirPlay to broadcast audio to multiple gadgets at once. Keep your iOS device up-to-date.

6. Reboot your machine

Your best bet if you’re still having trouble connecting to AirPlay is to restart your device.

Fixing the Most Frequent Problems With iOS 15’s AirPlay

You’ll find straightforward solutions to the most frequent iOS AirPlay-related problems below.

1. The Latest Software

The majority of the time, software updates cause issues with AirPlay mirroring. There is a persistent delay and freezing in the airplay. There are interruptions in the audio or video and the image is of poor quality.

Turning wifi and Bluetooth on and off, as well as restarting the device, could solve the problem. You can also try restarting the network configuration to fix any network-related screen mirroring problems. That is to say:

Retrieve the “Preferences” menu.

The next step is to go to “General.”

Go to your device’s settings and look for a button labeled “Reset.”

2. Disabling App-Based Access

It’s likely that you have accidentally disabled “Access Within Apps” if you’ve ever tried to use Screen Mirroring from within an app but were unable to because you couldn’t get to Control Center by swiping up from the bottom of your device. Thus, in order to correct this:

To adjust the preferences of your iOS device, tap the Settings icon.

Launch the “Control Panel”

Enable the feature labeled “Access Within Apps.”

3. Inaudible Video

When using AirPlay, sometimes the audio won’t transmit along with the video. First, make sure that the volume is turned up on your iOS device and whatever else you’re connecting it to.

It could be that the app or website you’re trying to cast from isn’t AirPlay compatible, even if AirPlay itself is functioning correctly.

Make sure AirPlay is turned on and the volume/ringer is turned up on both devices to resolve the issue. One last step: launch an app, play a song or video, increase the volume, and try again.

4. AirPlay Icon Is Not Present

The AirPlay button automatically appears in the iOS device’s main menu whenever it is online. It’s possible that the setting was changed so that the icon no longer appears in the menu.

Select “System Preferences” from the Apple menu located in the upper left corner to activate the AirPlay icon. Then, go to the “Display” menu and toggle on the “Show mirroring options in the menu bar when available” option.

As a final step, verify that AirPlay Display mode is active.

5. Issues With Wireless Router

Most network issues can be resolved by simply restarting the affected devices and confirming that they are still connected to the same network. But sometimes the router is the source of the problem.

If you’ve already done that and nothing has changed, try power cycling the router. If your router doesn’t have an on/off switch on the back, you can reset it by unplugging it from the wall, waiting a few seconds, and then plugging it back in.

Keep in mind that it may take a while for the router to boot up and establish a new connection to the internet.

Conclusion

You can now give other people access to your Apple TV through AirPlay from their iOS devices. Review these articles if you need a refresher on how to use AirPlay or AirPlay 2. At this point, you ought to be able to AirPlay to your home theater system and HomePod.

Now that you know what to look for, you can perform some basic troubleshooting on your AirPlay TV and get it working again in no time. If you’ve tried everything here and you’re still having issues, you might want to contact Apple’s support team.

