Alex Morgan Net Worth 2022, Career, Sponsorship: How Did Alex Morgan Become So Rich?

One of the most prominent and successful soccer players in the United States is Alex Morgan, who also serves as the face of the squad.

Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion Morgan has over 100 goals for the USWNT and has established herself as one of the most significant female athletes in the world.

The Orlando Pride striker has signed several lucrative endorsement contracts as a result of her achievements, which has also enhanced her reputation among sponsors.

Alex Morgans Biography

On July 2, 1989, Morgan was born to Michael and Pamela. Despite being raised in a nearby suburb of Diamond Bar with her two elder sisters, Jeni and Jeri, she was born in San Dimas, California. She was athletic from a young age and grew up participating in a variety of sports. However, she started playing soccer with the American Youth Soccer Organization at a young age and went on to become a professional. In actuality, her father Michael was one of her very first coaches.

She began her undergraduate career in 2007 at UC Berkeley, where she spent three years playing for the California Golden Bears. Eventually, Morgan completed his degree in Political Economy one semester early, placing third all-time in points and goals scored.

How Did Alex Morgan Become Successful?

With 107 goals in 169 appearances, Alex Morgan is one of the most notable players for the US Women’s National Team. Morgan three times qualified for the FIFPro World XI in 2016, 2017, and 2019. She was also successful in 2017 when on loan with French powerhouse Lyon, winning the Women’s Champions League.

The USWNT standout gained notoriety after being shortlisted for the FIFA Women’s Player of the Year award last year, which was presented in Milan. In a recent interview, Morgan expressed her desire to quickly regain her physical fitness so that she can travel to Tokyo, Japan to support her American teammates at the postponed Olympics.

In 185 games for the USWNT since her international debut in 2010, Alex Morgan has scored 111 goals, moving her up to fifth place in US history after Carli Lloyd, Kristine Lilly, Mia Hamm, and Abby Wambach. After playing for the California Golden Bears at the University of California, Berkeley, the 32-year-old Californian represented Western New York Flash, Seattle Sounders, Portland Thorns, Orlando Pride, Lyon, and Tottenham throughout her senior club career.

Back at Orlando Pride, Morgan reportedly makes $450,000 a year, and Time named her the highest-paid US women’s soccer player in 2015. However, with a reported annual salary, Lloyd presently makes more than her USWNT teammate at the club level. $518,000 at NJ/NY Gotham’s NWSL team. Between Lloyd and Morgan on the list, Sam Kerr from Chelsea comes in second, with an alleged salary of $500,000 annually.

Morgan’s profits have largely come from sponsorships and endorsements. The two-time World Cup champion has appeared in a number of television programs as well as the 2018 music video by Maroon 5 for the song Girls Like You. Alongside Leo Messi, she was included in the US version of the video game FIFA 16 and has been a frequent contributor to magazines, including Sports Illustrated and ESPN Magazine.

Additionally, Morgan has written a series of books for schools called The Kicks, worked as a UNICEF children’s ambassador, and represented the US State Department’s office for sports diplomacy. Tanzania. She and her fellow USWNT player Megan Rapinoe were the first two female athletes to join Juan Mata’s Common Goal program, which urges athletes to donate one percent of their salaries to charitable organizations.

Sponsorship

Morgan has a tonne of sponsorship deals, which assist to supplement her football playing salary.

She is a Nike athlete and frequently appears in the company’s advertising materials for the newest kit and footwear releases.

Morgan also has business agreements with major corporations like Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, AT&T, Panasonic, Chapstick, and others.

Some of her more recent sponsors include Tom Brady-backed businesses Molecule, which promises to improve sleep, and FabFitFun.

She was also one of the first female athletes to be included in the FIFA video game series covered by EA Sports.

The Personal Life of Alex Morgan

In 2014, Alex Morgan married Servando Carrasco, a famous American football player. The pair revealed they were expecting a girl in October 2019 amid the Alex Morgan pregnancy rumors. The couple made the announcement that Morgan had given birth to a girl on May 9, 2020. The child was eventually given the name Charlie Elena Carrasco. The famous person wrote in the caption of an Instagram post on the birth of her daughter, “I should have known she would do things her way and her way exclusively, but she made us wait longer than anticipated.” My little super moon. “

Alex Morgan Net Worth

According to estimates, Morgan is worth around $3 million (£2.4 million).

The majority of the striker’s money has come from sponsorship deals and, naturally, her contracts with her soccer team.

Morgan would become known as one of the greatest scorers in history over the ensuing ten years. She recently won the bronze in Tokyo and scored her 100th goal in 2019. She secured a contract to become the first woman to appear on the cover of the EA FIFA video game series in 2015, according to Adweek, making her one of the most marketable female athletes in the world across all sports. According to Casino.org, the Orlando Pride star makes $450,000 annually.

