Alia Bhatt Pregnant: It Is For Real? Everything You’re Curious About

Soon, Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s mother and mother-in-law, will host a baby shower. We have some inside information on the joyous occasion. The latest images Alia Bhatt posted on her Instagram account show off her glowing pregnancy glow. The actor gave her fans some breathtaking photos while she was busy promoting her upcoming film Brahmastra.

In the photos, Alia was dressed in a black half-jacket, black pants, and a baby pink ruffled top. In the first image, the actor was also showing off her growing baby bump. In another video shared by a paparazzi account, Alia is seen posing with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor and the couple struck some adorable poses.

First-Time Mother Alia Bhatt Is Expecting A Child.

The expectant mother’s baby shower will shortly be hosted by Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor.On June 27, Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor revealed their pregnancy.

Alia Bhatt has a lot to be happy about right now, whether it is the success of Brahmastra or the arrival of her “baby on board.” The actress is currently in the last stage of her third trimester. The love of her life and she were married. In April of this year, Ranbir Kapoor. Future grandmothers Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan appear to be ecstatic. To celebrate the actress from Gangubai Kathiawadi’s pregnancy, they are organising an all-girls baby shower. Exclusive details on Alia Bhatt’s baby shower cuisine, decorations, and more are now available on IndiaToday.in.

Alia Bhatt’S Baby Shower Is All We Know

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. For the same reason, preparations for the expectant mother’s baby shower have already begun. Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, who will host, have already begun making preparations. Without a mouthwatering food selection, what good is an event? We now know that Alia’s baby shower will have a cuisine with a vegan theme! Recall that Alia and Ranbir’s wedding also featured a separatesushi station and vegan burger stand. In 2020, the actress reportedly became vegan.

Relating to the baby shower, we also now know that it will take place at some point in early October. Soon, the exact day will be announced. The decor, which is the most crucial aspect, is next. Alia is eschewing tradition in favour of a really original decor. Cute photos from her and Ranbir Kapoor’s youth will be used as decorations for her baby shower. Isn’t that a sweet way to reflect on the times before they welcomed their child?

The list of attendees for Alia’s baby shower has also been decided upon. Along with Alia’s close acquaintances, it features members of the Bhatt and Kapoor families by name. Shaheen, Alia’s sister. The star-studded baby shower will be attended by Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Aarti Shetty, and Alia Bhatt’s girl gang (early friends).

Alina’s Method Of Pregnancy Announcement

On June 27, Alia Bhatt revealed that she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor would soon start a new chapter in their lives as parents. Ranbir is watching Alia as she undergoes her sonography procedures in the photo. Alia shared the images with the caption, “Our baby.. coming soon (sic).”

On April 14, 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their engagement after dating for over five years. The much-in-love pair is currently enjoying the popularity of their most recent movie, Brahmastra. Fans saw the two together for the first time on this particular episode.

Netizens’ Responses

Her message not only astounded her followers but also received praise from her family and colleagues in the comment section. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor, two proud Buas, sent kind messages in the comment area for Alia. “Uffffff owning it and how Love you,” wrote Kareena. Riddhima, on the other hand, said, “glow beautifully.”

Alia revealed that she and Ranbir are expecting their first child in June of this year. After many years of courting, the pair exchanged vows on April 14, 2022, in a small ceremony at Ranbir’s home in Mumbai. The pair gave their followers such a tremendous surprise just two months into their marriage.

