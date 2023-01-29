Alice In Borderland Season 2 Ending Explained In Full: Exposing the Games’ True Nature

The unexpected twist in the season 2 finale of the Netflix series Alice in Borderland provided many answers, but it also raised some new questions about what will happen next. The action-packed Netflix series Alice in Borderland returned for season 2 two years after the release of season 1 with bigger, even deadlier games now controlled by the Face Cards. As Arisu had predicted, the solutions would come if they could win all of the Face Card games.

Based on the 2010–2016 Alice in Borderland manga, Netflix’s Alice in Borderland is an animated television series. The majority of the action-packed Netflix series’ plot points, including the conclusion of season 2, were taken directly from the manga. But there were several variations, particularly with the Joker card at the end. Here is an explanation of the Alice in Borderland, season 2 conclusion.

Was Arisu Dead The Whole Time? Alice In Borderland’s Ending Twist Explained

Since the start of Alice in Borderland, Arisu had been on the verge of death, but in reality, only one minute had gone. After being caught in the explosion brought on by the meteorite that struck Tokyo at the start of Alice in Borderland, Arisu experienced a heart attack.

The “fireworks” that were depicted in Alice in Borderland season 1, episode 1, were actually meteorite fragments that impacted Tokyo, killing hundreds of people and injuring many more. The Alice in Borderland characters spent the entire time in the hospital, which is extremely “Lost island hypothesis” in nature.

In this case, the term “borderland” refers to the area between the states of life and death. All of the Alice in Borderland characters, including Arisu, were hospitalised and in critical condition. The folks from Alice in Borderland were, in other words, on the verge of death.

They had all experienced cardiac arrests, and this sensation of being on the verge of death was translated into a reality where they had to struggle to survive. Therefore, none of the Alice in Borderland video games were based on genuine events, at least not in the present. Therefore, the “Borderland” that was shown in the Netflix series was a situation that existed between between life and death.

The conclusion of Season 2 of Alice in Borderland, like the conclusion of the Alice in Borderland manga, withholds information about the forces responsible for the Borderland war royales. However, it’s obvious that whatever was at the root of Alice in Borderland’s purgatory is something more metaphysical or spiritual, as opposed to highly developed humans from the future or aliens as the Queen of Hearts jokingly suggested.

In Borderland, a realm where they had to battle for their lives alongside their real-world counterparts, the souls or awareness of individuals who were on the verge of death were “uploaded.” None of the encounters between Arisu, Usagi, and the others took place while they were in hospital beds.

Read More:

What Alice In Borderland’s Joker Card Means

The season two finale of Alice in Borderland can be viewed as a happy one because the majority of the characters got to wake up in the real world after recognising they wanted to keep living. However, what about the Joker card? Every playing card, including the face cards, with the exception of the Joker, presented a challenge to the characters during the Squid Game-like games in Alice in Borderland.

The Joker was a mysterious character that appeared to Arisu after the final game in the original Alice in Borderland manga, rather than a game master like the Queen of Hearts or the King of Diamonds. Arisu understood that The Joker was actually the Ferryman of the Borderland.

As a result, at least in the manga, Alice in Borderland’s Joker exists to return people who chose to leave the Borderland to reality. The Joker does not appear as the Ferryman in season 2 of the Netflix adaptation of the Alice in Borderland manga. Instead, the season 2 finale of Alice in Borderland finished with a frightening zoom-in of the Joker card just as everything appeared to be going according to plan.

The Joker may be introduced in the Netflix series as the character’s next foe, but that would be a brand-new narrative. The Joker card from the Alice in Borderland season 2 finale suggested that there was still one game to be played, which is not a representation from the comic.

The Citizens and Players Are Victims of Explosion at Shibuya Station

All of the series’ puzzles were connected by the fireworks. It all began with the girl who was gushing about the lovely lights she had seen in the sky, but just as she was ready to explain what they were, she was fatally shot.

People who just so happen to be at Shibuya Station at the beginning of the series observe the mysterious occurrence of the busting sparkles in the afternoon sky. However, Season 2 made it clear that what the victims witnessed before arriving to the Borderland were actually pieces of the meteorite that struck Tokyo and killed hundreds of people while injuring many more.

The explosion happened to kill everyone who was playing inside the Borderland. They were stranded in a region of existence known as the Borderland, where they had to battle for survival. In the most recent episodes, you can observe that the injuries sustained by the hospitalised patients and their damages are related.

We saw how players’ bonds helped keep them alive until the game’s conclusion across the entire series. The protagonists made the decision to stick together as they suffered after witnessing how others fought with their waning consciousness.

Read More:

What Happens To Those Who Stayed In Borderland?

In the Alice in Borderland season 2 finale, those who chose to remain in that realm will be given the opportunity to do so. As a result, the individuals who made the decision to remain in Borderland will act as its regular players and Game Masters. The King of Clubs or the Queen of Diamonds, for instance, were players who at one time decided to remain in Borderland.

Now, why did figures like the Game Masters arrive earlier if all the Borderland citizens were killed by the meteorite that struck Tokyo? The perplexing, time-bending explanation is that not all victims’ experiences in Borderland were affected by the passage of time equally.

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student