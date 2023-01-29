Alice in Borderland season 3 release updates: Will there be Third Season? Spoiler Alert!

Alice in Borderland season 3 has been eagerly anticipated by fans, but there hasn’t been any official word on when the popular Netflix series will return.

However, there’s a good likelihood that Alice in Borderland will return for a third season, and viewers are accustomed to waiting patiently because the first two seasons were separated by a two-year period.

The Japanese science-fiction thriller’s comeback date is unknown, but we can make some educated assumptions based on what has transpired in the past. We will have to wait and see if there will be a new instalment, as there are many possibilities.

In light of this, we’ll let you know if anything changes and share what we currently know about Alice in Borderland season 3 with you.

Has Alice in Borderland season 3 been confirmed by Netflix yet?

A third season has not yet been confirmed, although it has only recently been launched, so who knows! There is a good potential that Alice in Borderland will return for season 3 if the programme performs well with viewers and cracks the Top 10 charts globally.

Two weeks after the first season’s premiere, Netflix decided to renew it. Based on that, viewers may probably anticipate learning more about the show’s future in January 2023. Remain tuned!

When will Alice in Borderland season 3 be released?

It’s difficult to predict how long we might have to wait for a potential third season of Alice in Borderland because production on season 2 was delayed due to the pandemic (thus the two year wait!).

Having stated that, season 1’s filming commenced in August 2019 and ended in December 2019. The debut of Season 1 followed in December 2020. Season 2’s production was finished in March 2022, and it took just nine months before it was made available to the public.

The second season’s first 28 days after release are crucial. The likelihood of Alice in Borderland returning for a third season will be strong if season 2 receives a sizable number of views in its first month on the streaming service. But it’s crucial to point out that viewers must see the entire season.

This refers to all of season 2’s episodes. The completion rate is crucial since it’s thought to play a significant role in whether Netflix will renew a particular show.

When (or if) season 3 is confirmed and production gets underway, we’ll probably learn more. If the show is renewed, a release date of 2024 might be most plausible.

Who could return for Alice in Borderland season 3?

After surviving the chaotic events of the previous two seasons, key protagonists Yuzuha Usagi (Kento Yamazaki) and Ryhei Arisu (Tao Tsuchiya) are anticipated to both make a comeback. There is still a lot to be revealed about the mountain climber and video game expert because they have experienced so much together and even started to feel romantic impulses.

We can anticipate seeing Kuina (Aya Asahina), Chishiya (Nijir Murakami), and Ann (Ayaka Miyoshi) return, as well as the unexpected appearances of Niragi (Dori Sakurada) and Aguni (Shô Aoyagi), who we though had passed away in the first season but were discovered to be OK in season 2.

Alice in Borderland season 3 plot: What will happen in season 3?

Are they in the real world or are they still in an other reality? That is the big question that remains after Season 2 closes with a bombshell in the form of a Joker card.

At the conclusion of season 2, after winning the game despite nearly losing it all, Arisu, Usagi, Chishiya, Kuina, Aguni, Ann, and Akane all reject the invitation to remain as Borderlands permanent residents.

They are pushed back into what seems to be their original reality as a result. They were actually struck by a meteor that detonated above Tokyo the day they reached the Borderlands, knocking them out cold. Some suffered far more severe wounds, and some even experienced heart attacks.

The players are seen healing in a hospital at the end of season 2, despite the fact that they have no memory of anything or anyone. The final scene shows Arisu and Usagi interacting. They feel a familiarity even if they don’t know one another.

Here is when the prospective season 3 plot enters the picture. The last scene of Season 2 features a deck of cards on a table. A burst of wind blows them away, but only The Joker is left. (Yes, it appears that the games are still ongoing.)

If it happens, Season 3 will probably centre on the Joker and his involvement in the Borderlands. It might even involve a completely new collection of games that are even more bizarre and twisted than the ones that came before them.

Final Words

When Alice in Borderland season 2 debuted on Netflix in December 2022, viewers who watched the first season when it was released had to wait two years to learn what happened to Arisu. A hypothetical third season of Alice in Borderland would not likely begin filming for some time since Netflix has not yet decided whether to renew it or cancel it.

If this scenario plays out, December 2024 is a reliable estimate for the premiere of Alice in Borderland season 3. At least the show has faithfully adapted the entire manga if Netflix decides not to renew Alice in Borderland for a third season.

