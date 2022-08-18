AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Release Date: New Ryzen Processors Will Be Based On An Updated Version Of The Zen 4 Architecture

AMD claims that the next Ryzen range, which will be built on the new Zen 4 architecture, would deliver a 15% improvement in single-thread performance in comparison to the previous generation of processors. In addition, AMD has already demonstrated a 16-core Ryzen 7000 processor that was capable of running at 5.5GHz.

This is a first for the company, despite the fact that it is not quite as fast as the future Intel Raptor Lake processors, which are rumored to have a maximum turbo frequency of 6GHz. To begin, it would appear that AMD would launch four different desktop central processing units (CPUs). Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X are the four processors that make up this group. The flagship Ryzen 9 7950X that will be unveiled at the event will have a higher price tag than the other models in the range.

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Release Date and Price

A livestream event to introduce the new AMD Ryzen processors built on the Zen 4 architecture has been scheduled for August 29, 2022, according to AMD. On top of that, a replay of the event will be accessible on the AMD website. You may watch the live feed on the AMD YouTube page. Sadly, this implies that the event will begin at midnight in the UK because it will start at 7 p.m. ET.

Don’t anticipate being able to purchase the Ryzen 7000 chips immediately following the unveiling display. Prior to picking them up, you’ll most likely have to wait a few more weeks (or even months). When it comes to the cost of its upcoming chips, AMD has been reticent.

However, it appears that a Canadian store has leaked (noticed by @momomo us) the costs of the forthcoming processors. If this is true, it could suggest that AMD’s most recent processors would cost more than those from the generation before. The Ryzen 9 5950X retailed for $799, the Ryzen 9 5900X for $549, the Ryzen 7 5800X for $449, and the Ryzen 5 5600X for $299.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X – $1140.99 CAD ($882.60 US)

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X – $777.99 CAD ($601.80 US)

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X – $613.99 CAD ($488.87 US)

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X – $423.99 CAD ($327.97 US)

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Brief Look

Codename Raphael

Launch September 15

Up to 16 cores and 32 threads on TSMC 5nm process (N5 used for compute die)

(up to) >5.5 GHz boost (Rumored 5.7 GHz peak)

High-End Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X at launch

6nm I/O die, DDR5 memory controllers, PCIe 5.0 interface

DDR5 only (no DDR4 support)

RDNA 2 integrated GPU (present on IOD)

Zen 4 architecture has an 8 to 10% IPC gain

>15% gain in single-threaded work, >35% overall performance gain (multi-threaded workloads), >25% performance-per-watt gains

AM5 Socket LGA 1718, backward compatible with AM4 coolers

600-Series Chipset: X670E Extreme, X670, and B650 Motherboards

up to 170W TDP, 230W peak power

up to 125% more memory bandwidth per core

Support for AVX-512

3D V-Cache Zen 4 models will come to market this year

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Specifications

It has been confirmed by AMD that the Zen 4 architecture would be used for the Ryzen 7000 desktop processor, rather than the 7nm node that was used for the processors that came before it. If the node is smaller, then there will be more transistors, which should result in improved performance. When compared to Zen 3, AMD asserts that the single-threaded performance of Zen 4 will be improved by up to 15% thanks to the architecture of Zen 4. This has the ability to make a significant impact on the overall performance of games.

PCWorld demonstrated a future processor hitting up to 5.5GHz clock speeds during a playthrough of Ghostwhire: Tokyo using a live stream. The AMD Ryzen 7000 range will have a maximum of 16 cores and 32 threads. The fact that an AMD processor can reach a frequency speed of 5.5GHz is the greatest we have seen before, which suggests that the flagship chip will be significantly more advanced than its predecessor.

However, it is not quite fast enough to overtake Intel, as it is anticipated that the future Raptor Lake chips would have a maximum frequency speed of 6GHz. In addition, support for DDR5 RAM and PCle 5.0 will be included. This will make it possible for AMD’s CPUs to handle the most cutting-edge components for the foreseeable future, allowing the company to maintain its competitiveness with Intel. There will be no compatibility with previous generations of DDR memory chips.

We anticipate that the desktop processors will include an integrated version of the Navi 2 GPU. This should provide a welcome improvement for those who prefer to game without a discrete GPU; nevertheless, we think that the majority of consumers will want to match the Ryzen 7000 processors with a high-end graphic card in order to get the most out of their gaming experience.

