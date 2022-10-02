American Horror Story Season 11: Big Apple Horror!

A new season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story is on the horizon, and viewers can’t wait to find out more about this year’s terrifying offering. Who would have thought that a show that introduced us to the, well, ‘world’ of cranking would still be on the air after more than a decade?

Without a doubt, the crew has never been shy to shake things up, with this anthology series providing us the best (and occasionally not-so-much) of the complicated world of horror.

The first half of Season 10 (Red Tide) was fantastic, but the second half (Death Valley) was disappointingly plotted, more along the lines of Ryan Murphy’s hit-or-miss offshoot American Horror Stories.

Once again, that time is rapidly approaching. When will we get to watch the eleventh season of American Horror Story? Part 1 of AHS: Double Feature breathed new life into the horror anthology series with its fresh take on the genre, award-winning acting, and high Rotten Tomatoes rating.

Since then, however, information has been quite scant concerning the impending eleventh season of AHS. Much less common than usual. Typically, by this time (September), fans have seen the confirmed cast list and the first teaser trailer. In fact, AHS would normally be on the verge of airing at this time.

The Season 11 Theme Of American Horror Story

On September 29th, the series’ official title, “American Horror Story: New York City,” was announced. The first season ever to be shot in New York City. John Landgraf, chairman of FX, informed The Wrap in February. The Emmy-winning show’s eleventh season will not be a “double feature” like the tenth.

Which was divided into two parts labeled “Red Tide” and “Death Valley.” What he did disclose was that the idea behind Season 11 is a unified narrative. Though it spans multiple eras, it is still a unified narrative with a beginning, middle, and finish. Much like the other stories in the series. When asked about the plot, Landgraf said, “I actually really like this idea too, I think it’s really cool.”

Fans of American Horror Story have been left in the dark about the upcoming eleventh season. It’s due to an unprecedented level of secrecy surrounding the show. However, we have found the solution: In Season 11, New York City will play a significant role.

AHS fans who manage the popular update accounts decided to impose a blackout. Blaming showrunner Ryan Murphy for the lack of information, which has supposedly led to a little decline in enthusiasm among the following.

According to a little teaser film, the Apple and worm emblem is the one that represents AHS 11 in his upcoming ventures. A fruit? New York City’s iconic apple? It makes perfect sense for the Big Apple!

Season 11 Cast Of American Horror Story: NYC

Here are the actors who will be appearing in Season 11 of American Horror Story.

Patti LuPone

Sandra Bernhard

Zachary Quinto

Billie Lourd

Isaac Powell

Joe Mantello

Charlie Carver

Billie Lourd has appeared in Cult, Apocalypse, 1984, and Double Feature, and Zachary Quinto has worked with Ryan Murphy on numerous occasions, most notably in the seasons of Murder House and Asylum.

Patti LuPone, a Broadway great, appeared in Ryan Murphy’s Coven and Pose and Hollywood, while Isaac Powell was a part of the Double Feature season.

Joe Mantello has been seen in Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood and HBO’s The Normal Heart, while Sandra Bernhard has starred in both the Apocalypse season and Ryan Murphy’s series Pose.

Alongside Zachary Quinto, Charlie Carver has acted in films and television shows including Ryan Murphy’s The Boys in the Band and Ratched.

We last saw Quinto in the AHS: Asylum from season two, when he played the disturbed serial killer Bloody Face. This is a very significant development. He kept working with Murphy, most notably in the movie version of the stage play The Boys in the Band.

Regular cast members are nothing new for American Horror Story. Stars like Evan Peters and Jessica Lange, though, have left us after a long run in the cosmos. At the moment, Sarah Paulson stands out as the most reliable regular because of her prominent role in most episodes.

AHS: NYC Release Date

Season 11 of American Horror Story, which will premiere on October 19, 2022, will be titled AHS: NYC. The new episodes of American Horror Story season 11 have been in production for a number of months.

Those who have followed the show for a while will realize that the middle of October release date is far later than the launch dates of the last few seasons. If a teaser trailer had been released, people would have seen it by now. There are only a few weeks left, thus the first trailer will likely drop any day now.

In addition to the US, the additional episodes will also air on Disney Plus in the UK and other markets at a later, unspecified date. The number of episodes in the upcoming season has not yet been determined. The US premiere will feature two episodes.

