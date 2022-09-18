Does ABC Plan To Cancel “American Housewife” After Five Seasons?

The conclusion of American Housewife’s fifth season on March 31 has fans wondering whether the programme will continue with a sixth season and whether it will be cancelled or renewed.

Since its premiere on ABC in October 2016, American Housewife has amassed an enormous and devoted audience.

The fifth season of American Housewife premiered on ABC in 2020 and ran for a total of 13 episodes, making it the shortest season of the show to date. The series’ most recent instalment aired its final episode on March 31, 2021, marking its conclusion.

The television show American Housewife has been cancelled, making it one of several ABC programmes, along with Mixed-ish and Call Your Mother, that will not be returning for the 2021-2022 television season.

The sitcom that Katy Mixon starred in and led ran for a total of five seasons and 103 episodes. Alongside Mixon, the production featured performances by Diedrich Bader, Ali Wong, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, and Giselle Eisenberg among others in its cast.

Carly Hughes, who departed the show due to a dispute behind the scenes, and Julia Butters, who left the show to seek other chances after her breakout role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, were both members of the program’s core cast at one point but have since gone.

The highest-rated ABC show that did not receive a renewal this year was American Housewife, a comedy series that was not picked up by the network for a sixth season of production.

American Housewife, which had several casting changes and some behind-the-scenes turmoil over the course of the previous summer, has been a great utility player, generating reliable ratings in multiple time slots as it has been moved around the schedule.

It has also shown that it is resilient, and it is the only scripted series on ABC that is down by just single digits compared to last season in both Live+Same Day adults 18-49 and total viewers, although the rest of the network’s portfolio has declined by double digits in both categories.

Also Read: 911 Lone Star: Cancelled Or Renewed?

American Housewife Season 6: Cancelled Or Renewed?

The fate of the sitcom American Housewife, which is currently in its sixth season, has not yet been disclosed. On May 21, 2020, one week after the finish of season 4, American Housewife’s fifth season was officially announced by Deadline. This news came one week after the conclusion of season 4.

As of July 2022, the release of the new season has not yet taken place. Despite this, however, it does not mean that the series will no longer be airing. There is a possibility that the show is now on a break, and the premiere date for the subsequent season has not been disclosed.

Because of this, an official announcement regarding the sixth season of American Housewife might not come from ABC until some time in the future.

Sorry to say that #AmericanHousewife will not be returning for another season

It was an absolute honor to work w the entire cast (new&original) the crew and the writers and i want to thank our fans for all your support over the years

I’ll miss playing Greg

He was a sweet man

❤️✌🏼 — Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) May 14, 2021

However, a bright spot for fans is that viewing figures for season 5 haven’t dropped off too much compared to season 4, with an average viewership of 2.97 million viewers, which is lower than the 3.05 million viewers who watched season 4.

On top of that, the various discoveries made at the end of episode 13, including the fact that Katie is pregnant, appears ready to shake things up drastically, providing us lots of plot possibilities for season 6 if it does happen.

Fans of the show American Housewife have expressed their desire for the show to continue airing on social media, despite the fact that there has not yet been an official statement on the sixth season of the show.

Read More: Is Raising Dion Canceled By Netflix?

American Housewife Cast

Katy Mixon as Kate “Katie” Otto

Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto

Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Duke Otto

Johnny Sequoyah and Meg Donnelly as Taylor Betsy Ross Otto

Julia Butters and Giselle Eisenberg as Anna-Kat Liberty Bell Otto

Ali Wong as Doris

Carly Hughes as Angela

Leslie Bibb as Viv

Jessica St. Clair as Chloe Brown Mueller

Wendie Malick as Kathryn

Logan Pepper as Cooper Bradford

Amarr M. Wooten as Eyo

Evan O’Toole as Franklin

Carly Craig as Tara Summers

Sara Rue as Nancy Granville

Jeannette Sousa as Suzanne

Barret Swatek as Sage

Jerry Lambert as Principal Ablin

American Housewife Season 5

Due to a particular global pandemic, the fifth season of American Housewife did not begin broadcasting on ABC until the 28th of October, 2020. This is approximately one month later than prior seasons.

On March 31, 2021, the fifth and last season of the popular sitcom American Housewife came to a close after a total of 13 episodes, making it the show’s shortest season to date.

In the final episode of the fifth season, Greg’s election day finally arrived, and the episode closed with the various members of the Otto family all delivering significant statements to the audience.

American Housewife Season 5 Review

The fifth season of American Housewife was deemed successful by reviewers. The sixth season of American Housewife should do quite well with the audience, if our predictions are correct.

The fifth season of American Housewife came to a close with Greg and Ablin going into the runoff election for City Council tied. Due to the fact that the city’s charter has not been updated since 1792, Ablin and Greg are obligated to engage in a conflict because of the city’s history of deadlock.

Greg kills Ablin not long after he cheats, and he goes on to win the match. After some time has passed, a city authority verifies that participants in the battle are permitted to use paintball weapons.

Katie reveals the news that she is expecting a child as the show comes to a close. We are going to have to sit tight and watch what develops.

When the premiere date for the sixth season of American Housewife is revealed, it is possible that the storyline from the previous season may be continued, or that an entirely new storyline will be presented instead.

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com