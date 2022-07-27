Andrew Schulz Net Worth 2022: Age, Wiki, Biography, Relationship

Secrets that only the New York craftsman knows about are revealed in caricatures he draws by making fun of real-life anecdotes. According to Andrew Schulz’s jokes, the beautiful pyramids of Mexico look like they were built by a country with a work ethic like Mexico’s, because his eyes portray the agony of a man. To laugh like him, you only need two or three quick breaths through the nose to be split in half. This isn’t the pretend kind of laughter.

Even if you’re familiar with Andrew Schulz’s name, do you know his exact age, height, and current net worth as of 2022? If you don’t already know, we’ve compiled a short biography-wiki, career, personal life, net worth, age, height, weight, and more facts about Schulz. Let’s go ahead and get started.

Early Life And Biography Of Andrew Schulz

Celebrated Name: Andrew Schulz Real Name/Full Name: Andrew Cameron Schulz Gender: Male Age: 38 years old Birth Date: October 30, 1983 Birth Place: New York, New York, US Nationality: American Height: 1.87m Weight: 75.7 Kg Sexual Orientation: Straight Marital Status: Single Wife/Spouse (Name): N/A Children/Kids (Son and Daughter): N/A Dating/Boyfriend (Name): N/A Is Andrew Schulz Lesbian/Gay?: No Profession: Stand-up Comedian, Actor, Podcaster

Because he hasn’t stood on the shoulders of giants, but rather by following those who have gone before him in the world of comedy, Andrew Schulz, who was born on October 30th, 1983 in New York City to Sarah and Larry Schulz, has become one of the most sought-after comedians in the United States. Born and raised in the East Village of Manhattan,

Schulz has come a long way since his first forays into stand-up comedy in the restaurant where he worked, and he’ll be on MTV in 2015 thanks to those early forays. Greg Schulz, his younger brother, completes the Schulz family.

Personal Life Of Andrew Schulz

Due to a lack of spontaneity in his relationship with Sarah Philips, German-Scottish-born Andrew Schulz had some success with the other gender. In 2015, he ended his relationship with Sarah Philips.

Aside from that, he’s avoided the spotlight. Because of this, little is known about his ancestor’s background. Most people believe that he is doing well in his family because of his high level of discipline and admirable personality.

Age, Height, and Weight Of Andrew Schulz

Andrew Schulz was born on the 30th of October 1983, which makes him 38 years old as of today, which is the 26th of July 2022. He stands at a height of 1.87 meters, and he weighs 75.7 kg.

Career Of Andrew Schulz

As recently as recently, Andrew has been in the films The Female Brain, Write When You Get Work, and No Safe Spaces; obviously the world is a stage for him, given that he has lately appeared in the films The Female Brain, Write When You Get Work, and No Safe Spaces (2019). Guy Code, a show on the Syfy channel, featured him in 2011.

He has appeared on MTV2 shows such Jobs That Don’t Suck, Guy Code, Guy Court, Girl Code, and The Hook Up as an oddball performer and cast member. He played Paul Rosenberg in the 2015 television series The Benders. Comedian 4:4:1 was self-published on YouTube in 2017 with over 1 million views, paving the stage for comedy album 5:5:1 released in 2018. He appeared in Sneaky Pete, There’s Johnny! on Hulu, and Crashing on HBO in 2017 and 2018.

Awards & Achievements Of Andrew Schulz

As a member of the team that was nominated for the Directors Guild of Canada team Prize for the feature film My Awkward Sexual Adventure, Andrew was given the award (2012).

Net Worth & Salary Of Andrew Schulz In 2022

Andrew Schulz has a net worth of $4 million as of July 2022, with the majority of that coming from his YouTube channel ad revenue and the remainder coming from his work on TV episodes, films, and live comedy events.

According to Andrew Schulz’s attempt to reconcile his morbidity with his comedic impulses in the manner of an ancient poet in pursuit of an alliterative rhyme, his comedy CD is reborn in the form of a Philosopher gazing out through the falling rain.

FAQs – People Frequently Ask

How old is Andrew Schulz?

Andrew Cameron Schulz is an American stand-up comedian, actor, producer, and podcaster, born on October 30, 1983, in New York City. For his work on Guy Code (and its two spinoffs), the Flagrant 2 podcast, The Brilliant Idiots podcast, and the Amazon original sitcom Sneaky Pete, he is well-known

Is Schulz Saves America woke?

Andrew Schulz is no stranger to the new world order of the woke. The “Schulz Saves America” comic has neither a left nor a right-wing leaning perspective. To him, humor is only a means to an end.

Is Schulz Saves America on Netflix?

Two spinoffs of MTV2’s Guy Code: Flagrant 2 and The Brilliant Idiots. Schulz Saves America, his debut Netflix special, will air on December 17th, 2020.

