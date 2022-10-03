Britt Reid, Andy Reid’s Son, Is Going To Jail For A 5-year-Old “Brain Damage”

In the year 2021, the son of Andy Reid, Britt Reid, was involved in a terrible vehicle accident that resulted in the psychological and physical traumatization of a mother and her daughter.

Recently, Britt, who was working as an assistant coach for the Kansas City Chiefs at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in exchange for a sentence reduction.

The injuries sustained by Miller’s daughter were life-threatening and included a brain injury. The mother also mentioned that her daughter does not remember the night of the accident, and that she is currently going through rehabilitation in order to relearn former activities such as dancing.

According to Ariel’s mother, Ariel has been allowed to go back to school and is making steady progress in her condition since she is now seven years old.

Ex-Chiefs Coach Britt Reid’s Felony DWI Trial

A felony accusation of driving while drunk is the subject of former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid’s trial, which was set to begin on April 18 2021. At a virtual hearing, the date was decided for Thursday morning. Videoconferencing was used by Reid and his lawyer, JR Hobbs.

The accusation is related to an occurrence on February 4. When Reid struck two vehicles that were stopped on the side of an Interstate 435 entry ramp, it is believed that he was operating his vehicle while intoxicated. One child was hurt in the accident, and a young girl aged one had a catastrophic brain injury.

The 36-year-old Reid faces a maximum seven-year jail term if found guilty of the Class D felony. He was chosen to oversee the linebackers since he is Andy Reid, the Chiefs’ head coach. On April 12, accusations were made. A not guilty plea was made by him.

According to a sample collected two hours after he crashed into two cars on I-435, Reid had a blood alcohol content of 0.113, according to Kansas City prosecutors.

According to Reid’s probable cause statement form, which was made public earlier this year, he hit the automobiles while travelling 83.9 mph in a 65 mph zone.

According to the lawsuit, Reid was injured in the collision, suffering blunt force wounds to his groyne, necessitating immediate surgery. Before the team made the decision not to renew his contract, the Chiefs initially placed him on administrative leave.

Andy Reid’s son Britt Faces Jail Time

In relation to the Kansas City automobile accident in February that left a 5-year-old child with life-threatening injuries, Andy Reid’s son Britt was officially charged with drunk driving on Monday. A Reid, 35, was accused with driving while intoxicated and causing serious bodily harm, according to the Jackson County Missouri Prosecutor’s office.

The charge is a class D felony, according to Kansas City TV station KSNT, and carries a potential prison term of one to seven years. The prosecutor’s office reported that the young victim of the collision “suffered serious traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, brain contusions, and subdural hematomas.”

Reid was allegedly travelling at 84 mph in the vicinity of Arrowhead Stadium while having a blood alcohol content of.113, according to the prosecutor’s office. If a driver’s blood alcohol level is 0.08 or greater, that person is deemed inebriated in Missouri.

In a statement released on Monday, the prosecutor’s office stated that Reid “acted with criminal negligence” while driving while intoxicated on February 4, 2021, close to Interstate 435 and Stadium Drive in Kansas City.

Reid “drove at an excessive rate of speed, failed to be aware of a disabled vehicle, struck it and caused physical injury to a child in that vehicle.” Reid is anticipated to turn himself in with his lawyer on Tuesday, according to a statement from prosecutor Jean Peters Baker’s office.

Reid should be put on a GPS with alcohol monitoring, according to the prosecutor’s office, which also urged that bail be set at $100,000. When the event happened on February 4- three days before the Super Bowl in Tampa- Britt Reid was the Chiefs’ linebackers coach.

Reid was put on administrative leave, did not travel to Tampa with the team for the Super Bowl, and had his contract not renewed following the season. Britt Reid spent the summer of 2009 working as an Eagles training camp intern at Lehigh University in Bethlehem. Prior to working with his father in Kansas City in 2013, he coached at Temple in 2011 and 2012.

Andy Reid’s Son’s Harsh Driving

In exchange for his participation in the vehicle accident that left Ariel in critical condition, Britt Reid agreed to a plea bargain. The event in 2021 with his DUI resulted in a prison term that was reduced to four years.

The former coach had previously entered a guilty plea for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in 2008. Between the years 2013 and 2020, he worked with the Chiefs as an assistant coach.

His responsibilities included defensive quality control, coaching the defensive line, coaching the linebackers, and also coaching the defensive line. At this time, he is not working as a coach at the NFL, high school, or college levels.

Alex Wittingham is serving the Chiefs as their defensive quality control coach at the present time. Terry Bradden is Joe Cullen’s assistant on the defensive line, while Joe Cullen is the head coach of the defensive line. Brendan Daly, who is also in charge of the coordination of the running game, is currently the linebackers coach.

