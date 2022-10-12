Dame Angela Lansbury Died: Just A Few Days Before Turning 97, The British Actress Passed Away

Actress Angela Lansbury, who has achieved success on stage, screen, and television, is an Oscar nominee. She is an actress with Irish ancestry who is British-American.

She immigrated to the United States in 1940 in order to flee the German bombing of Britain during the “Second World War,” and she maintained her family by working odd jobs until she was given significant roles in movies and plays.

She was the youngest actress to win two “Academy Award” nominations for her work in “Gaslight” and “The Picture of Dorian Gray” before turning 21.

Despite receiving nominations for the past 12 years in a row, she has never won a “Emmy Award,” yet she has won six “Golden Globe” honours and five “Tony Awards.” In movies like “The Manchurian Candidate,” “Bedknobs and Broomsticks,” and “Death on the Nile,” she has won over the public with her portrayal of various characters.

With her performance as “Mame Dennis” in the musical “Mame,” she surprised the critics. She is best known for playing the title character in the detective drama “Murder, She Wrote.” In plays like “Deuce” and “Blithe Spirit,” she returned to the theatre and played several critically lauded parts.

Also Read: The Grinch Becomes A Slasher In New Horror Movie The Mean One

Angela Lansbury Early Life

Edgar Lansbury, a lumber dealer, and actress Moyna Macgill welcomed their daughter Angela Brigid Lansbury into the world on October 16, 1925, in Regent’s Park, central London.

As her grandpa George Lansbury, the founder of the “British Labour Party,” and an anti-war activist before him, her father went into politics. She was distraught when, at the age of nine, her father passed away from stomach cancer.

She studied at “South Hampstead High School” from 1934 to 1939, although she primarily educated herself by reading books and seeing plays and movies. She started taking acting lessons in 1940 at Kensington, West London’s “Webber Douglas School of Singing and Dramatic Art.”

Her mother relocated to the United States when her grandfather passed away in 1940 in order to flee the Blitz. She arrived in the US with a scholarship from the “American Theatre Wing” and enrolled in the “Feagin School of Drama and Radio,” where she eventually earned her degree in 1942.

She had performed in Maxwell Anderson’s “Mary of Scotland” in a school play back in Britain. She first made an appearance in the US in productions of Lady Windermere’s Fan by Oscar Wilde and The Way of the World by William Congreve.

Read More: Is Maddie Buckley On “911” Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt Actually Pregnant?

Angela Lansbury Career

In 1942, when she was cast in the movie Gaslight, Angela Lansbury made her cinematic debut. The movie was well appreciated, and it got six Academy Award nominations. Her subsequent performance was a huge success, and she started attracting the attention of the film business.

She featured alongside Elizabeth Taylor in the movie National Velvet. Among many others, Kind Lady, Mutiny, Wild West, and Solomon and Dellilah were among the other significant roles she played early in her career.

In the play Hotel Paradiso, she made her Broadway debut in 1957. Angela got rave reviews throughout the play’s 15-week run. In another piece called A Taste of Honey, she later made a comeback. She played the lead role in the musical Mame in 1966, which earned her a Tony Award.

The play’s success opened up a number of other roles in movies like The Lady Vanishes, Dear World, Death on the Nile, Thanksgiving, and Something for Everyone, among many more.

Angela made an appearance in Murder, She Wrote in 1984, which is regarded as one of her most popular television projects. She made a comeback to the stage in a play called Duece once the series was over. On Blithe Spirit, A Little Night Musical, and The Best Man afterwards, she had guest appearances. In 2021, Angela was still working hard to advance her career.

Angela Lansbury Personal Life

Actor Richard Cromwell and Angela Lansbury ran away together at the age of 19, and they later were married in 1945. However, after a year of marriage, the couple filed for divorce. At the time of their marriage, Lansbury was not aware that Cromwell was reportedly gay.

She married actor Peter Shaw in 1949, and the two were together for more than 50 years before his passing in 2003. They had two kids: Anthony and Deirdre, who grew up to join the anti-establishment movement and experiment with narcotics. Deirdre started a restaurant, while Anthony went on to become a television director.

Angela Lansbury Died

Angela Lansbury, a veteran actor, has passed away. She was 96 years old. Angela passed away on October 11, according to a family statement that PEOPLE was able to get. She was most remembered for her role as the fearless mystery author Jessica Fletcher on the CBS television series “Murder, She Wrote.”

According to a statement, “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are heartbroken to announce that their mother passed away quietly in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 a.m. today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.”

She is survived by her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury, as well as her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, as well as her three grandsons, Peter, Katherine, and Ian, as well as five great-grandchildren.

The future leading lady (Broadway’s eccentric aunt in the musical Mame) and character actress (Mrs. Potts in Disney’s animated Beauty and the Beast), Angela Brigid Lansbury, was born in Belfast. She was the daughter of lumber merchant Edgar Lansbury and actress Moyna MacGill, who was born in Belfast.

For her performance in Noel Coward’s “Blithe Spirit,” Angela won the most recent of her five Tony Awards, best featured actress in a play, in 2009. She got a lifetime achievement Tony award in June, which was her fourth Tony award overall.

Among her other notable roles on the big screen were those of Elvis Presley’s mother in Blue Hawaii (1961), a cold-hearted parent in The World of Henry Orient (1964), the English witch Eglentine Price in Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), and the teapot Mrs. Potts in the animated Beauty and the Beast (1991). On an as-yet-undetermined date, a private family ceremony will be held.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit:- TheWhistlerNews.com