The Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs Died From Drug Overdose

American starting pitcher Tyler Skaggs played professionally in baseball. Up until he turned pro, he spent his entire life in California.

Both Minor League Baseball organisations and Major League Baseball teams used him as a player. Teams like the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the Arizona Diamondbacks lament their losses thus far.

On July 1, 2019, his birthday, the starting pitcher tragically died in an accident. In the ten years of his pitching career, he consistently gave his all and helped his teammates to many triumphs.

He employed three different pitching motions: a change-up, a curveball, and a four-seam ball, all clocked between 72 and 94 mph. His finest pitching, though, was the curveball, per Baseball America.

MLB as a whole was in excruciating pain following Tyler’s premature passing and organized numerous memorial services to pay tribute to him.

Who Was Tyler Skaggs?

On July 13, 1991, Tyler Wayne Skaggs was born in Woodland Hills, California, to parents Darrell and Debbie Skaggs. His mother wed Dan Ramos after divorcing his father and continued to coach softball at Santa Monica High School until 2015.

Tyler went to Santa Monica High School, which is in the Californian city of Santa Monica. The 27-year-old made his major league debut against the Miami Marlins in 2012 following a trade to the Diamondbacks in 2010.

He returned to the Angels in 2013 and played his entire career there. Skaggs’ lifetime earned run average was 4.41, he struck out 476 batters, and his win-loss record was 28-38. In addition to having a fruitful baseball career, he wed Carli Miles after the 2018 MLB season was over.

How Did Tyler Skaggs Die?

On the morning of July 1, 2019, Skaggs’ body was discovered inside his hotel room in Southlake, Texas. The Angels were in town to play a series against the Texas Rangers at the time.

Skaggs died of asphyxia, according to the findings of an autopsy. He was under the influence of fentanyl, oxycodone, and alcohol at the time of his death, and he choked to death on his own vomit.

The official cause of death for the 27-year-old was determined to be an accident. In October 2019, Eric Kay, a former employee of the Angels, revealed to authorities of the US Drug Enforcement Administration that he frequently acquired drugs for Skaggs.

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

In addition, Kay disclosed to the DEA investigators that he had supplied oxycodone to a total of five other players at Skaggs’ behest. On the other hand, none of the other players have been revealed to the public.

To pay tribute to Skaggs and honour him throughout the duration of the 2019 season, the Angels sewed No. 45 patches onto the backs of their jerseys.

Eric Kay Convicted For Tyler Skaggs Death

According to federal authorities, a former employee of the Los Angeles Angels baseball organisation has been charged with drug distribution in connection with the 2019 fentanyl overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Tyler Skaggs was an Angels player.

Before the squad was scheduled to play the Texas Rangers, Skaggs, 27, passed away on July 1, 2019, at a Southlake, Texas hotel. According to the federal prosecutor, Kay, 47, was found guilty on Thursday of conspiracy to distribute controlled narcotics and distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.

When Kay is sentenced in late June, the prosecution claimed he could spend anything from 20 years to life in jail. Attorneys for Kay have been contacted by CNN. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office claims that Skaggs, who had used narcotics and alcohol, passed away by choking on vomit.

According to testing data, he had high concentrations of alcohol and narcotics like fentanyl, oxycodone, and oxymorphone in his body. Skaggs may have asked Kay to deliver tablets to his room late that night in text messages found on his phone the day before his death, according to court documents.

An affidavit in support of a criminal complaint states that the Drug Enforcement Administration’s investigation discovered Kay frequently sold Skaggs and other members of the Angels organisation blue boys (fentanyl tablets) at the stadium where they worked.

The medical examiner ruled that Skaggs “would not have died” if it weren’t for the fentanyl in his system, said to Geoffrey Lindenberg, a DEA special agent. No one is immune from this deadly drug, according to US Attorney Chad Meacham.

Tyler Skaggs, a cherished pitcher, passed away just as his career was taking off. His dealer will be held liable by the Justice Department for the unfathomable loss to his family and friends. 2009’s first-round pick in the draught was Skaggs. He made his major league debut at age 21 two years after being dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010.

He was 28-38 in his career until he was re-acquired by the Angels before the 2014 campaign. Two days before his passing, he pitched his last inning.

“The heart-breaking suffering that accompanies this tragedy, especially for the Skaggs family, saddens us. All affected families and individuals have our deepest sympathy, Angels’ authorities said in a statement. We have been concentrating on thoroughly comprehending the events that led to this tragedy ever since we learnt of Tyler’s passing.”

“We are grateful that Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association updated their drug rules to allow players who are abusing opioids to get help.”

