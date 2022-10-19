Iven Reitman, The Director Of “Ghostbusters,” Is Accused Of Sexual Harassment By The Comic Actor Anna Faris

The director who allegedly touched her inappropriately in 2017 has been named by Anna Faris. Ivan Reitman, a filmmaker, was accused of sexual harassment by Anna Faris before his death in February at the age of 75.

Faris said that Reitman touched her in an inappropriate manner while they were filming their 2006 rom-com, My Super Ex-Girlfriend, on the most recent episode of her podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified.

On her podcast, she made the first claims against an anonymous director in 2017, but she didn’t mention Reitman until this past week.

During a conversation with Lena Dunham on Tuesday’s Unqualified podcast hosted by Anna Faris, the actress recalled two instances in which My Super Ex-Girlfriend director Ivan Reitman “slapped my ass” and “humiliated” her.

Also Read: Ryanair Airline Has Banned James Corden

Who Is Anna Faris?

Anna Kay Faris was born on November 29, 1976, in Baltimore, Maryland, to special education teacher Karen Faris and sociology professor Jack Faris. When she was six years old, her family moved to Edmonds, Washington.

The New Yorker has praised Anna Faris as one of Hollywood’s most innovative comic actresses and one of the industry’s most promising talents of the twenty-first century. Since she was just nine years old, she has been passionate about performing.

She appeared in the play “Danger: Memory!” She first took centre stage with the horror-comedy-spoof movie “Scary Movie,” which improved her standing as a comedic actor in Hollywood. Some of her well-known movies include “The Hot Chick,” “Lost in Translation,” and the acclaimed “Brokeback Mountain.”

Additionally, she has provided the voices for numerous characters in movies including “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel” and “Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked.” This “Scary Movie” star is renowned for her expressive faces and sweet on-screen character.

Her beautiful appearance, along with her vivacious personality, can undoubtedly make any dull moment on film more enjoyable. Currently, she ranks among Hollywood’s top comedic actresses.

Read More: What Is the Slogan For Verizon Wireless?

Who Is Ivan Reitman?

On October 27, 1946, Ivan Reitman was born. He is well renowned as a director. The Anthony Hopkins-starring Hitchcock movie was co-produced by him. The age of Ivan Reitman is 75. Producer and director of the comedies Old School and I Love You Man. The 75-year-old director was born in the Czechoslovak city of Komarno.

In Hamilton, Ontario, he studied at McMaster University. The Montecito Picture Company was his property. At the time, Reitman’s first production job was with CITY-TV, a brand-new station in Toronto. Dan Aykroyd, a later friend and partner, began his career as an announcer in CITY as well.

Reitman’s employment at CITY, however, was short-lived, and after only a year, station owner Moses Znaimer sacked him. Reitman’s first mainstream motion pictures were Shivers (1975) and Rabid (1976), both under the direction of David Cronenberg (1977). He received his big break when he produced and directed Meatballs for National Lampoon in 1978.

After that, he produced and directed several comedies, including Stripes (1981), Ghostbusters (1984), Legal Eagles (1986), Twins (1988), Ghostbusters II (1989), Kindergarten Cop (1990), Dave (1993), Junior (1994), Six Days, Seven Nights (1998), Evolution (2001), My Super Ex-Girlfriend (2006), and No Strings Attached (2011).

Reitman also co-produced the 2012 biographical film Hitchcock, which debuted on November 23, 2014; he also directed the 2014 sports drama Draft Day, starring Kevin Costner; and he served as executive producer for the 2021 film Space Jam: A New Legacy.

A new Ghostbusters movie, titled Ghostbusters: Afterlife, was revealed to include Jason Reitman as its co-writer and director in mid-January 2019. Ramis was replaced by Ivan, who continued to serve as producer and wore digital makeup to portray Egon Spengler. It was his last movie, and it was released on November 19, 2021.

A sequel to Twins called Triplets was in the works, and Reitman served as a co-producer, it was revealed in March 2012. According to a September 2021 Deadline report, Reitman would be directing and producing Triplets, with production slated to start in January 2022.

Anna Faris Reveals Ivan Reitman Sexually Harassed Her

Anna Faris identified the harassing filmmaker as Ivan Reitman. Faris revealed on her podcast “Unqualified” that Reitman “slapped my ass” during filming of “My Super Ex-Girlfriend” (via Deadline). Faris was “mad, hurt, and humiliated” Reitman died at 75 in 2022.

Faris told Lena Dunham that working with Ivan Reitman was difficult. “The concept of doing a comedy under this reign of terror, he yelled. He brought down someone daily. first day, it was me. Luke Wilson, Rainn Wilson, Uma Thurman, and Catherine Reitman, who created Netflix comedy “Workin’ Moms,” also starred.

Faris had to hold back tears when she first met Reitman on set.”You’re not the first to report that,” Dunham told Faris. I’m sorry that happened. No one said ‘no’? No, said Faris. 2006.” The “Overboard” star previously discussed #MeToo without name Reitman.

“I was on a ladder removing books from a shelf when he slapped my ass in front of the workers. Faris said she used comedy to cope with the circumstances. “I looked around and saw crew people asking, ‘What are you going to do?’ Strange. So I ignored it.”

Faris: “I said, ‘This isn’t a thing. No huge deal. Faris, buck up! Just laugh’ I felt little. He wouldn’t do it to the lead. She claimed the director chose her for her “beautiful legs” and not her acting talent.

Faris said the same director informed her agency that she had wonderful legs, which helped her get hired. “That’s a terrific complement. Legs are cool. This affected my entire project. The male lead wasn’t hired for his legs. I felt hired based of these factors, not skill.”

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit: TheWhistlerNews.com