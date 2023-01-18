Ant-Man 3 Release Date: This Valentine Get Ready For One Of The MCU’s Most Entertaining And Best Film

In his debut superhero film, Scott Lang probably had no idea that he would find himself battling psychotic businessmen and legions of aliens under the command of Thanos.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, however, has Scott and Hope van Dyne embarking on their largest (or tiniest) journey yet. Ant-Man 3 will undoubtedly take the same bold leap into multiple realities, different universes, and the multiverse as the first science fiction film in Marvel’s Phase 5 did.

The Quantum Realm, a smaller universe that exists right before our very eyes, was a concept that was only skimmed upon in the earlier movies. Even though Hank Pym already rescued Janet Van Dyne from this odd new reality, it appears that our favourite little MCU characters will explore it further in the next sequel.

Marvel fans have been looking for hints about the new movie Quantumania in this image, but such hints are definitely not there. Over the past few months, information about the latest MCU’s release date, cast, and potential story details have been steadily appearing.

Ant-Man 3 Release Date

On February 17, 2023, Ant-Man 3 will hit theatres. It marks the start of Phase 5 and a new era for the series. The release date for the sequel has already moved around a bit; it was originally planned for 2022 before being postponed to February 2023.

But keep in mind that there will be plenty of further Marvel programmes on Disney Plus to keep us all busy till then. After Quantumania, James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels will both be released in 2023, following the release of Ant-Man 3. It follows that there won’t be a shortage of Marvel-related stuff either before or after the sequel.

Ant-Man 3 Cast

In Ant-Man 3, Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp will both be played by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in their original roles. Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, two retired heroes, will also be made a return appearance by Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, respectively.

Randall Park will play Jimmy Woo once more, according to D23. Strangely enough, the news of actor Bill Murray’s potential participation in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania leaked. According to Variety(opens in new tab), director Peyton Reed persuaded Murray to join the cast after he claimed to be in the movie.

Also joining the cast as Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter, is Detective Pikachu star Kathryn Newton. She takes the position of Cassie’s previous actors, Emma Fuhrmann, who appeared in Avengers: Endgame only briefly, and Abby Ryder Forston, who appeared in the first two Ant-Man films as a younger Cassie.

Jonathan Majors of Lovecraft Country has also been confirmed to play Kang the Conqueror, while Corey Stoll is said to be coming back as Darren Cross/Yellowjacket.

Ant-Man 3 Plot

Even while Marvel continues to keep the story of Ant-Man 3 a secret, we do have some knowledge. The first thing is that Bill Murray has been cast as an unnamed enemy; even though we don’t yet know who he will be playing, it seems that our heroes will be busy.

Another foe Scott and Hope will battle against in addition to Murray has already been highlighted by an interesting casting discovery. Kang was a conqueror. Yes, the time-traveling ruler is, for some reason, making his way to the Quantum Realm. According to a Deadline article, the Lovecraft Country actor Jonathan Majors will begin working for Quantumania in September 2020.

In a brief cameo at the end of Loki, the actor played He Who Remains, an alternate Kang who founded the Time Variance Authority to put an end to more multiverse wars with other Kang possibilities.

When the venerable nemesis makes an appearance in Quantumania, Majors will play a totally different version of him. He previously told GamesRadar that because the persona is different, you move in a different way and that the character has changed my mindset. Simply said, he’s a different guy.

Whether Kang will make his MCU debut in Quantumania or if he leaves the Quantum Realm like the Avengers did in Avengers: Endgame when they travelled through time is unknown.

The conflict between Ant-Man and the Wasp will undoubtedly be heated. A vicious genius by the name of Kang, he has gone by several identities throughout the years, including Rama-Tut, Immortus, and even the name of the hero Iron Lad.

Ant-Man 3 Storyline

After the events in Justice fighters, Scott and Trust will probably have to deal with some fallout. The studio has deliberately chosen Kang the Winner as another villain to cause them trouble in their final strategy.

The movie is connected to the Loki series by its antagonist and its focus on several realities. In it, Ant-Man must control how well a young girl responds to his cunning and ability to assist her since she ends up sending his entire family to the quantum domain, where they must face perhaps the most amazing criminal.

The third movie may also reveal more about Apparition’s past and abilities, which also have something to do with the Quantum Domain, according to rumours.

Ant-Man 3 Trailer

The initial Ant-Man 3 teaser merely provided viewers with a general idea of the scale that the film will employ with the Quantum Realm and provided a very brief glimpse at what Kang has in store for Team Ant-Man.

Although the next examination of the film should give additional information on that strategy, some have suggested that this film represents the first significant step in his scheme to dominate or obliterate the Multiverse.

It’s expected that the second trailer for Ant-Man 3 will provide more specific information about the movie’s plot than previous MCU movie previews have. As seen in the trailers from the D23 Fan Expo and San Diego Comic-Con, Kang’s question to Scott about whether he has ever murdered Ant-Man may be seen by viewers.

There might also be fresh information about Bill Murray’s Krylar or other significant figures in the Quantum Realm, and there’s always the chance of unanticipated surprises for a studio like Marvel.

The MCU is hoping to make a big statement in an entertainment year that is packed with big movie releases, so tickets for Ant-Man 3 should go on sale around the time this teaser debuts. The movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will debut in theatres on February 17, 2023.

