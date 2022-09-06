When Will The AP Top 25 Week 2 Poll Results Be Posted?

We continue to base our team rankings on the AP Top 25 poll up until the College Football Playoff Selection Committee meets in Texas.

After the disaster in Ireland, Week 1 began on Thursday night with a titanic Backyard Brawl between Pitt and West Virginia that came down to the last seconds. The Panthers overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to prevail by a touchdown.

Despite playing a sloppy game on Friday, Michigan State, the only ranked team to participate, defeated Western Michigan by a score of 22.

Then Saturday turned wild. In one of the weekend’s three ranked games, Georgia thrashed Oregon 49-3. The defending champions still have it because it was a complete bloodbath.

The other two ranked matches were closer, with Ohio State holding on to defeat Notre Dame 21-10 and Arkansas defeating Cincinnati in Fayetteville by a score.

The Gators will likely enter the AP Top 25 for Week 2 because to Utah’s loss to Florida, which was a great game.

Thankfully, neither of those lacklustre teams will be in the AP Top 25, despite Sunday’s great matchup between LSU and Florida State, which was decided by a blocked extra point.

Gainesville, the site of the season’s first game, which the previously unranked Florida Gators won by defeating the formerly No. 7-ranked Utah Utes.

You were well taken care of by the state of North Carolina, since both UNC and Appalachian State, as well as NC State and East Carolina, provided in-state rivalries that came down to the wire.

And this is not even mentioning the two games that were considered to be the most important of the day: Georgia while Oregon squared off against one another, and Ohio State and Notre Dame competed against one another.

AP Poll Week 2 Release Time

The AP Top 25 poll is released on a weekly basis on Sundays at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). This provides sufficient time for all of the journalists to submit their ballots and for the votes to be tabulated after they have been submitted.

It is a terrific way to stimulate conversations heading into the following week of college football, providing some talking points as the NFL schedule is well underway. It is also a great way to get people excited about the next games.

Even though the AP gets things wrong rather frequently, it is still the best we have. For the time being, this will serve as the college football rating system we rely on until the Selection Committee meets.

AP College Football Poll 2022 Complete Week 2 Rankings

The first three spots in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the second week of the college football season were held by the same three schools: Alabama, Ohio State, and Georgia.

Over the course of the weekend, each of those teams shown outstanding performance. The victory over a Notre Dame squad that entered the game ranked No. 5 in the preseason standings was the highlight of the competition for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Bulldogs, the reigning national champions, defeated the Oregon Ducks by a score of 49-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs scored seven touchdowns on their first seven offensive attempts.

AP Top 25 Rankings Week 2 (Sept. 6-11)

1. Alabama (1-0)

2. Georgia (1-0)

3. Ohio State (1-0)

4. Michigan (1-0)

5. Clemson (1-0)

6. Texas A&M (1-0)

7. Oklahoma (1-0)

8. Notre Dame (0-1)

9. Baylor (1-0)

10. USC (1-0)

11. Oklahoma State (1-0)

12. Florida (1-0)

13. Utah (0-1)

14. Michigan State (1-0)

15. Miami (1-0)

16. Arkansas (1-0)

17. Pittsburgh (1-0)

18. North Carolina State (1-0)

19. Wisconsin (1-0)

20. Kentucky (1-0)

21. BYU (1-0)

22. Mississippi (1-0)

23. Wake Forest (1-0)

24. Tennessee (1-0)

25. Houston (1-0)

With 54 out of 63 first-place votes, Alabama was by far the No. 1 team in the preseason rankings. In a 55-0 win over Utah State, the team led by head coach Nick Saban appeared to be in complete control as their rushing yards (278) more than quadrupled the Aggies’ total yards (136).

On just five carries, Bryce Young, the current Heisman Trophy winner, racked up 100 rushing yards. With two touchdowns in the second half, Ohio State overcame a sluggish start against Notre Dame at home to win 21-10.

The squad had not beaten a top-five rated opponent since defeating Clemson in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal in January 2021.

Florida QB Anthony Richardson vs. Utah:



🔸168 Passing Yards

🔸106 Rushing Yards

🔸3 RUSH TDs



He's the first @GatorsFB QB to record 3 RUSH TDs since Tim Tebow 👀 pic.twitter.com/1iMP7FpKkm — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2022

One of the two top-10 preseason teams that suffered a loss during the weekend was the Fighting Irish. In Gainesville, Utah (ranked No. 7 the previous week) was shocked by Florida on Anthony Richardson’s one-yard touchdown run with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter to grab a 29-26 victory.

With that victory, the Gators, who rose from unranked to No. 12 in the rankings, snapped a four-game losing streak against ranked opponents that had been going on since the 2020 season.

No. 19 Arkansas handed No. 23 Cincinnati its first loss outside of a bowl game or conference championship game since November 29, 2019, in another dramatic matchup between two ranked teams.

The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 31-24 thanks to KJ Jefferson’s 223 yards and three touchdown passes. Even though Alabama travels to face Texas, the Week 2 schedule isn’t nearly as intriguing on paper as the previous one.

The two storied teams haven’t faced off since the Crimson Tide defeated the Longhorns in the 2009 BCS Championship Game to claim the first national championship of the Nick Saban era.

At Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida will face No. 20 Kentucky in an SEC East matchup. When No. 9 Baylor visits Provo, Utah, No. 21 BYU will compete in the first of two straight games against ranked opponents.

