Are Ace Hardware And True Value The Same? (Know Reality)

Ace Hardware is larger than True Value since it has more operational stores spread throughout a wider geographic area of the United States. There are 4,248 Ace Hardware locations in 2,923 different American cities and 51 different states.

In comparison to True Value, which does not yet have a ranking on the list of Global Top 1,000 brands, Ace Hardware is listed at number 264. It’s true that True Value doesn’t carry as many categories as Ace Hardware does, but they do have plenty of things that Ace doesn’t, such as pet supplies.

Similar to Home Depot, True Value has 2,185 retail outlets across the United States, spread across 51 states, 3 territories, and 1,769 municipalities.

Ace Hardware is more popular on the west coast, with most of its stores located there. Whereas True Value is more prevalent on the east coast, with the majority of its stores located in New York.

True Value

An American wholesaler, True Value has over 4,500 franchised stores in 165 countries.

True Value (hardware and home center stores)

Grand Rental Station (equipment and party rentals)

Party Central (event planning)

Taylor Rental (party supplies)

Induserve Supply (commercial supplies)

Home & Garden Showplace (nursery and garden centers)

Plus affiliate stores (which purchase from the True Value Company but do not use any of the national store identities) are all supported by the True Value Company.

The distributor serves its retailers with the help of 13 regional distribution centers and about 2,500 people in 60 different countries. Chicago’s O’Hare area is home to the company’s headquarters.

Originally held by a group of retailers, it was acquired by ACON Investments in 2018.

Ace Hardware

The Ace Hardware Corporation is an Illinois-based American hardware store cooperative that was founded in 1924. It is the largest non-grocery cooperative in the United States and the largest retail cooperative in the world.

The company first opened in 1924 under the name “Ace Stores.” In 1931 it rebranded itself as “Ace Hardware Corporation.”

Ace was sold to its retailers and transformed into a retailer-owned cooperative after the company’s longstanding president and founder, Richard Hesse, retired in 1973.

In 2019, there are approximately 5,200 outlets spread across 60 countries. Besides its 17 US-based distribution locations, Ace also maintains warehouses in China, Panama, and the United Arab Emirates.

Ace Hardware vs True Value

Ace Hardware and True Value are cooperatives in the retail sector, but their franchise costs are not the same.

New franchisees of Ace Hardware must pay $5,000 for the right to be affiliated with the corporation, in addition to the average startup expenditures of $292,000 to $1,624,230.

While True Value’s $9,500 franchise fee is more than double that of Ace Hardware’s $4,500, the estimated $44,550 to $987,050 startup expenditures are significantly lower.

Also Read: Is Costco Premium Gas Good?

The products and services that each store carries are also distinct from one another. Some hardware stores specialize in specific product lines. For instance, Ace Hardware sells a selection of name-brand tools for the house. While True Value is known for its selection of pet products.

Although they may look similar, Ace Hardware and True Value are actually two separate businesses. Ace Hardware and True Value are both cooperative hardware stores that need affiliate fees of $5000 and $9500, respectively.

What do True Value and Ace Hardware Have in Common?

Ace Hardware and True Value both place an emphasis on providing customers with the kind of personalized service that is typically found only in independently owned businesses.

Some customers prefer smaller, locally owned businesses like Ace Hardware and True Value. They can get more individualized service than they would at a national chain.

Ace Hardware and True Value are both seen as brands that promote locally owned hardware stores. They give local investors and business owners a chance to succeed under their banner.

Both Ace Hardware and True Value are retail cooperatives. Meaning that the stores’ investors also possess a stake in the corporations.

Hand tools, power tools, outdoor and garden equipment, and seasonal items like Christmas decorations are all sold at both stores. Ace Hardware and True Value, are two competing hardware stores.

Is True Value a Part of Ace Hardware?

True Value is not owned by Ace Hardware and vice versa. Rather, like True Value, Ace Hardware is a retail cooperative in which individual store owners own and operate their stores.

Business owners from Ace Hardware own a sizable stake in the SM Group of Companies, of which Ace Hardware is a subsidiary. On the other hand, True Value was acquired by the private equity investment firm ACON in 2018.

To know more about News Articles, you can check out our website: TheWhistlernews.com