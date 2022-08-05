Are Olivia Flowers And Austen Kroll Dating?

There’s a new pair in town! Finally, Austen Kroll and girlfriend Olivia Flowers are ready to show off their love ahead of the eighth season of Southern Charm.This week Us Weekly published an exclusive interview with Austen confirming that he and Olivia are dating, which came just hours after Bravo aired the first look at their new Charleston-based show.

It’s safe to say that Olivia is now a cast member, which is wonderful.” At the NBCUniversal upfront presentation, where she was promoting the new season, the North Carolina native told Us, “I’m just so happy for people to meet her.” The charming is truly restored to our program thanks to her, in my opinion.

“She is exactly the type of person that we should be around, like, we want to be around her,” the Kings Calling Brewing founder gushed. Having her on board was very amazing.

Prior to becoming romantically linked, Austen stated that the two were friends. He joked, “I’ve known her for a year and a half already,” hinting that their romance will be documented on the show. There is no doubt that you will witness how it begins and finishes.” And while I try to figure things out, there are definitely some ups and downs.”

Co-host of the “Pillows and Beer” podcast Madison LeCroy, who appeared on the sixth season of Southern Charm, was previously in a relationship with him. Madison, 31, broke the news to Us exclusively in December 2020 that they were no longer together. On Monday, Austen didn’t say much about his relationship with Olivia, 30, other than to express his admiration for her upbeat demeanor.

A preview at the upcoming season on Bravo reveals that Austen’s growing infatuation with the photographer could lead to conflict with Madison. While engaged to Brett Randle, Olivia and the hairstylist appear to get into a brawl during one of the cast’s many opulent parties.

In December of 2021, Taylor Ann Green, Austen’s co-star, posted a photo of the two together on her social media site, sparking speculation about their relationship. During this time, the trio was simultaneously filming season 8 of the reality show, which included Taylor’s longterm boyfriend, Shep Rose.

It was just a matter of time before the beermaker and Olivia’s last romantic outing in Napa, California stoked romance rumors once more. During their recent trip to Napa Valley, the men were judges for Hall Wines. “It was just Napa done perfectly,” Austen stated.

In the time since he was first introduced to Southern Charm viewers in Season 4, Trop Hop founder Austen Kroll has had his fair share of romantic snafus. He had a succession of less-than-simple relationships with a number of other Bravo stars after his relationship with Chelsea Meissner ended peacefully.

It wasn’t long after her Southern Charm Season 8 casting was announced that fans began to speculate about Austen and Olivia’s relationship. Their co-star Taylor Ann Green posted a picture of them on Instagram in December 2021, and it sparked a lot of discussion. At a Trop Hop release party, Taylor and Shep Rose posed in front of a step-and-repeat with Olivia and Austen.

Olivia and Taylor, according to Shep, are good friends, which makes traveling with the four of them simple.When Austen’s new ladylove was mentioned, Shep couldn’t help but gush. “My girlfriend, Taylor, is… She’s smitten with her. Napa was a great opportunity for us all to act like idiots together, and [the women] could commiserate over our foolishness.”

The Bravo series Southern Charm is Olivia’s first exposure to television, but it isn’t her first experience in front of the camera. In 2009, she made an appearance on an episode of Teen Cribs.

The photographer grew up splitting her time between Charleston, South Carolina, and Dallas, Texas, where she shot the Teen Cribs episode in her parents’ house. As the Executive Vice President of Fluor Corporation (an engineering and construction company), Olivia’s father Garry Flowers had to relocate frequently as a child.

After completing her undergraduate studies at Clemson University, she moved to Los Angeles, California, where she worked as a model and lived. Olivia returned to Charleston ahead of the pandemic lockdowns, and she hasn’t left since. On Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET, Bravo airs new episodes of Southern Charm.

