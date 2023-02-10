A person was shot outside a gas station on Lee Street SW on Thursday afternoon, according to Atlanta police.

Around 11:35 a.m., police were called to the Texaco petrol station on Lee Street and White Oak Avenue SW.

According to Atlanta police, authorities discovered a 35-year-old guy who had been shot.

When he was brought for treatment to a local hospital, the man was awake, conscious, and breathing.

The man’s identity has not been made public.

There have been no detentions.

The case is being handled by the Aggravated Assault Unit of the Atlanta Police Department.