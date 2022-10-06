Let’s Discuss Ari Fletcher, A Well-Known Model, Social Media Influencer, And Businessperson

When Ari Fletcher first started working toward her own career goals, many people are unlikely to guess where she initially began. She started working in bars, spas, and salons so that she could help the rest of her family make ends meet financially.

She is such a model that she has become a famous social media figure with millions of fans. Ari Fletcher is a really good example of how fame and fortune can work together.

As a matter of fact, she is well-known, and her followers like and despise her in about equal proportions due to her outspoken character and DGF school of thought.

In today’s world, Ari is well known as a successful businesswoman, social media personality, and model who is also a major player in the world of influencers.

Also Read: Lea Thompson Wiki Biography, Age, Husband, Net Worth, Family

Ari Fletcher Biography

The American city of Chicago, Illinois, is where Ari Fletcher was born. Ariana Fletcher is who she really is. She is an American citizen and is of African American descent. She was born under the sign of Cancer and is a Christian.

In terms of her parents, she is the treasured daughter of Erin Fletcher and her husband. Kyle and Ashley were Ariana’s younger siblings. Kyle, her brother, with whom she was really close, sadly, died in 2013.

She changed the names of all of her social media accounts to Real Kyle Sister after her brother passed away as a memorial to him. She also got a tattoo of her brother’s name on her left hand.

When it comes to Ari’s educational background, she enrolled in Chicago Vocational High School but left the programme after her older brother Kyle’s unexpected death.

Ari Fletcher Early Life

Their mother, a waitress at a nearby cafe, and their father, a high school janitor, raised Ari together with her older brother Kyle Fletcher and sister Byrd Bish.

Due of her limited relationship with his father and the subsequent extended period of time they spent apart, she did not have a happy upbringing. However, she had a cordial connection with both his mother and sister and was particularly close to her own brother.

Sadly, their family experienced a horrific occurrence while everything was going well. In the year 2013, she unfortunately lost her little brother Kyle.

She doesn’t like to talk about her brother because it is hard for her and the cause of his death is still unknown. She left school after the passing of her brother and has since been working in salons and spas to help support her family.

Read More: What Is The Age Of Famous Comedian And American Actress Kathy Najimy?

Ari Fletcher Career

Since Ari started at the bottom and battled so hard to reach the top, her ascent to popularity has been a roller-coaster experience. When it comes to her professional life, she had to stop studying as a result of her brother’s unexpected death and began working as a bartender at Adrianna’s Nightclub in her hometown of Chicago.

She made the decision to open her own business after serving drinks for a while. Her initial goal in starting a hair extension business was to learn about marketing and the products. The next year, in 2016, she founded KYCHE Extensions, her own hair extension business.

By the time KYCHE Extensions becomes a significant hair extension company. She began promoting her products on her YouTube and Instagram channels once her firm had gone global, and she gained notoriety as a result of her company.

On May 10, 2017, she uploaded her debut video, which was titled KYChe Extensions Presents “#BundleUp By Any Means,” to her YouTube channel, TheRealKyleSister, which she started on November 29, 2016, and which has amassed a large number of subscribers. She gains YouTube fame with her first video, which receives more than 98k views.

With the passage of time, Ari developed into an Instagram celebrity. She has attracted a lot of recognition and attention thanks to her Instagram account, and her career as an Instagram model is starting to soar.

She frequently shares photographs from model photo shoots, professional content, and her daily life on her account. She gained worldwide acclaim in 2015 by using the Instagram handle @therealkylesister, and she hasn’t looked back since.

Ari Fletcher Personal Life

Despite the fact that many people think she is married, Ari Fletcher is not at the time. On the other side, she was linked up with Freeband Joey in 2012. Before breaking up, they dated for a while.

She started dating Herbert Randall Wright III, popularly known as G Herbo, a well-known rapper and composer, after being unmarried for three years. In April 2018, Yosohn Santana, her son, was born as a result of her relationship with G Herbo Ari. The connection between Ari G Herbo was brief.

Following a physical altercation with Ari, G Herbo was detained in 2019 for domestic violence. G Herbo entered a plea of guilty. After a week, he received a $2000 bail amount and uploaded a video to Instagram accusing Ari of taking his mother’s jewellery.

G Herbo and Ari broke up as a result of these accusations. Moneybagg Yo, an American rapper, and she are presently dating. On her Instagram account, she frequently shares images of him.

Ari Fletcher Facts

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s “Good Form” music video includes a cameo from Ari.

She enjoys watching movies late at night, with “Scarface,” “Fight Club,” and “Notting Hill” among her top picks.

Jessica Alba is her favourite actress, and Tom Cruise is her favourite actor.

With her cousin Britney, Ari co-founded their business, KYCHE Extensions.

As a homage to her brother Kyle, who passed away, Ari got a tattoo of his face on her left shoulder.

Her son’s name was likewise permanently inked on her chest.

As a result of her intense activity on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, Ari was able to amass a sizable fan base.

Additionally, she launched @TheRealKyleSister on YouTube on November 29, 2016.

Ari has collaborated with Tiara Walton, a personal trainer.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit:- TheWhistlerNews.com