Ariana Grande’s Relationship With Malcolm: Everything About Their Personal Life

Let’s take a look back at Ariana Grande’s dating career to see who she has dated in the past, including Big Sean, the late Mac Miller, and her most recent ex, Pete Davidson.

Ariana Grande, who is only 27 years old, is one of the biggest stars on the planet, and as such, the men and women she is now dating and has dated in the past are well known.

While Ariana has had brief relationships with a number of well-known people, some of whom she has worked with, and other relationships, these days she is happily in love with her real estate boyfriend and now husband, Dalton Gomez.

So let’s explore Ariana Grande’s well-known prior relationships, starting with her two-year relationship with to her widely reported engagement to and breakup from Saturday Night Live comedian, Pete Davidson, by late rapper Mac Miller.

Ariana Grande and Malcolm started dating.

They started dating in 2013 when they worked together on the song “The Way,” but they didn’t make their relationship public until they were seen cuddling up in public in 2016. Ariana hinted at the connection with Ellen after she posted an Instagram photo of the couple with the caption “baby.”

After the 2017 Manchester terrorist events, Mac helped Ariana, and the two were still dating when Ari recorded “No Tears Left to Cry” and performed it at Coachella in April 2018.

Fans were startled when the couple broke up in May 2018, but Ariana swiftly responded by saying that she couldn’t date someone who struggled with sobriety and “couldn’t keep his sh*t together.” Days after their incident, Mac was detained after wrecking his automobile while driving inebriated. A split was declared.

They were together for just under two years when Mac Miller, unfortunately, went unexpectedly in September 2018 at the age of 26 from a heroin overdose.

Ariana mentions missing people in her albums “thank u, next” and “Positions.”

Reason For Split Up Of Ariana With Mac

has addressed the allegations made against her by a fan that she left Mac Miller for another man and is to blame for his recent arrest and DUI. “Mac Miller totaling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande ditched him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten-song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most painful thing happening in Hollywood,” the user commented on Monday.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old pop musician replied in a lengthy statement that read: “How crazy that you belittle female self-respect and self-worth by claiming someone should remain in a terrible relationship because he made an album about them, which incidentally isn’t the case (simply Cinderella) relates to me). I am not a mother or a babysitter, and no woman should feel as though she must be.”

Continued the former Nickelodeon star, “I have supported his sobriety and prayed for his equilibrium for years, and I will continue to do so, but shaming or blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s— together is a very serious issue. Please put an end to this. Naturally, I kept quiet about how difficult or terrifying it was while it was occurring, but it was. I will continue to fervently hope that he resolves everything and that any other woman in this position does as well.

Even After Their Breakup, They Are In Love With Each Other

Shortly after splitting from Miller, Grande started dating Saturday Night Live comic Pete Davidson. The couple became engaged in June 2018.

Sadly, tragedy struck three months later when it was revealed that Miller had passed away in September 2018 after an unintentional overdose. He had 26 years on him.

After he passed away, Grande and Davidson’s connection deteriorated, and in October 2018, Grande called off their engagement.

Grande “couldn’t be fully invested in her relationship with Pete” and “had rushed into a looming marriage way too fast by becoming engaged,” according to sources.

Grande posted a touching Instagram tribute to Miller following his passing.

From the moment I first met you when I was 19 years old, I have loved you. I will always,” she declared. “I find it hard to believe you’ve left. I’m having a hard time understanding it. We discussed this. So frequently. I don’t know what to do since I’m so upset and angry. For a very long time, you were my closest buddy—my most important friend. I’m sorry I was unable to ease your suffering. I wanted to so much. The sweetest, kindest soul that was plagued by demons he never earned. Hope everything is good now. Rest.”

She has since paid tribute to Miller in her songs and performances, demonstrating that she will always hold a particular place in her heart for him.

He was the best person ever, according to Grande in a 2019 interview with Vogue. And the demons he had were not due to him.

