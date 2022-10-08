Arnold Schwarzenegger Talks Openly About His Affair: A Maid’s Affair Was The “Stupidest Thing”

Arnold Schwarzenegger has stated that the affair he had with his family’s longstanding maid was “the stupidest thing” he had ever done to his then-wife, Maria Shriver, and that it caused her and their four children a great deal of sorrow.

“It could be the dumbest thing I’ve ever done in this whole relationship, but I still can’t get over the fact that I did it. It was an awful experience. I caused Maria and the children unimaginable amounts of suffering, and Maria in particular suffered greatly as a result “Regarding the relationship that resulted in the birth of their son, who is now 14 years old, Mr. Schwarzenegger stated.

The comments were made by the former Republican governor of California in an interview with 60 Minutes that is set to air on Sunday.

They come at a time when the former “Mr. Universe” and Hollywood action star is attempting to rebrand himself and promote his new autobiography, which is titled “Total Recall: My Unbelievably True-Life Story.” Today, CBS broadcast some of the interview’s snippets on their show.

Schwartzenegger, who is now 65 years old and resigned from his position as governor in January 2011, has begun an initiative to repair his reputation in the wake of embarrassing public revelations regarding an affair he had with Mildred Baena, a housekeeper who reportedly worked for the family for 20 years.

Also Read: Is Joseph Baena Gay? Truth or Are Just Fake Reports?

Joseph, their firstborn child, was delivered just a few short days after Schwarzenegger’s youngest kid with Shriver. On the birth certificate, Baena named her ex-husband as the father of the child; however, she has stated that she did not know for certain who the father was until the child began looking more and more like Schwarzenegger.

The interview with 60 Minutes comes about a week after Schwarzenegger announced the establishment of a think tank at the University of Southern California called the Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy.

He claimed that he was motivated to do so in part due to the fact that, throughout his tenure as governor, he was only able to complete around half of the goals he had set for himself.

In addition, Schwarzenegger has resumed his career as an actor, most recently making an appearance in The Expendables 2, as well as in the future films The Tomb, which also stars Sylvester Stallone, and The Last Stand, which will be released in January.

In July, Shriver, a member of the politically influential Kennedy clan, filed for divorce from her husband. In a different portion of the 60 Minutes interview that was shown earlier this week by CBS, Schwarzenegger stated that Shriver has not read his book.

According to the Daily News, Schwarzenegger provided his wife with three “lame” excuses for keeping Joseph a secret from her, one of which was the fact that he did not want to confront her famous family, the Kennedys. In the end, he confessed to Shriver that “it was my screw-up” and that she was the “ideal wife,” all the while assuring her that he was still “turned on” by her.

Read More: American Singer Keke Wyatt Is Pregnant With 11th Child

In the 624-page tell-all, Schwarzenegger admits that he and Baena had sexual encounters in 1996 in the guesthouse of his California property while they were on a break from filming “Batman & Robin.” Shriver and her husband had taken their four children away for a family vacation.

It was Schwarzenegger’s belief that employing Baena as a housekeeper would allow him to better “manage the situation.” The likeness was so striking that it took him some time to come around to the idea that Joseph was in fact his son. “I understand that there was little room for debate regarding the fact that he was my son,” he writes.

When Schwarzenegger first started providing financial assistance in the background to Baena and Joseph, he was already serving as Governor of California. The star of action movies harbours unwavering optimism on the possibility of reuniting with his wife, who is now his ex-wife.

When Did Maria Shriver Find Out?

Maria Shriver, Arnold’s wife, expressed her concerns to Arnold during a session of therapy after learning more about the kid.

According to Arnold’s account in Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story, “Maria wanted to come here today and to ask about a child, whether you fathered a child with your housekeeper Mildred,” the therapist stated to me as soon as we sat down.

It’s true, I told the therapist, he continued.

Arnold also expressed his “true regret” for what had happened with Mildred in a statement to his wife and kids when the news broke. Many people think that Maria’s infidelity played a role in Arnold and Maria’s 2011 separation.

Maria praised her followers on Twitter after the divorce was finalised, writing: “Thank you everybody for the generosity, support, and compassion. The love has made me humble. Ten years after the procedures began, on December 28, 2021, Arnold and Maria’s divorce was granted.

The divorce took so long, the site claims, for a variety of reasons. They identified a lack of motivation and issues with property settlement agreements as the main causes. Since deciding to go their own ways, Arnold and Maria have each moved on.

For More Trending & Entertainment Related News, Do Visit:- TheWhistlerNews.com