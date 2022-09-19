Asantehene’s Nonattendance At Queen Elizabeth’s Burial Despite Being Invited: Know Why?

Because of prior obligations, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will be unable to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The acclaimed King of Ghana, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and his wife, Her Royal Highness Lady Julia Osei Tutu, have gracefully declined an invitation to attend the royal funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the former Queen of the United Kingdom. The invitation was extended to the King and Queen of Ghana.

The 16th King of the Asante kingdom and his spouse were invited to attend the royal funeral in London on September 19 by the secretariat of the British royal family, which was instructed to do so by King Charles III.

The leader of the Ashanti Kingdom reportedly informed Buckingham palace about the new situation, according to the reports.

According to the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti Region, the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will not be able to honor the invitation of the Buckingham Palace to attend the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II in England since the King will be attending other equally important commitments.

Today, Monday, September 19, 2022, is the day that funeral services and burial are being held for the late Queen of England.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II’s Casket Was Followed By King Charles III And His Sons

According to a traditional source in the Manhyia Palace, it is unfortunate that the Asante traditional rules make it difficult for the King to attend the funeral.

The report also mentioned that the Asante tradition forbids the King to examine the bones of a deceased person; as a result, the King was unable to attend the all-important state funeral of the Queen.

However, the Deputy Protocol Officer of the Manhyia Palace, Emmanuel Osei Sarfo, revealed to EIB’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Isaac Justice Bediako, that the Asantehene’s decision not to attend the funeral is a personnel matter and has nothing to do with the culture and tradition of the Asante people.

“On the 8th of September 2022, Manhyia received the invitation to attend the funeral, and the palace equally reacted formally to their Buckingham Palace secretariat on the 15th of September 2022 of the King’s incapacity to attend the funeral based on the invitation received.

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, will not be able to attend the events marking the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Official communication sent to His Majesty's Household and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on September 15, 2022. pic.twitter.com/vCD32gxZbJ — The Asante Nation (@Ashanti_Kingdom) September 18, 2022

The choice made by Otumfuo has nothing to do with custom, and it is more of an individual matter. That is common knowledge to King Charles III at this point. It has been told to me that the King has had a personal conversation with him. I am aware of this.

He continued to explain and added, “Once Otumfuo has declined the invitation to attend the funeral on personal grounds, a delegation will not be sent by the palace to represent the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at that British state funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.” He was referring to the funeral that was held in England for the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Many Ashantis are dismayed by the decision since they believed the invitation presented an opportunity for Asanteman to demonstrate Asante’s rich culture and history to the international community during the burial.

Read More: The Only President That Queen Elizabeth II Didn’t Meet

Royal Attendees

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain

King Philip and Queen Mathilde of Belgium

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden

King Harald V and Queen Sonja of Norway

King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah

Jordan’s King Abdullah

Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah

King of Lesotho, Letsie III

Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein

Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri

Malaysian Sultan Abdullah of Pahang

Prince of Monaco, Albert II

Crown Prince of Morocco, Moulay Hassan

Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said

Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani

King of Tonga, Tupou VI

To Know More, Visit Our Website: thewhistlernews.com