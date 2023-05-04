At The Met Gala, Serena Williams Reveals Her Pregnancy Bump

This year, Serena Williams attended the Met Gala with not one but two visitors in tow: husband Alexis Ohanian and their unborn child.

The tennis pro announced her pregnancy with the Reddit co-founder’s second child during the Met Gala red carpet on Monday. The pregnant olympian and producer attended the star-studded event in a glittering pink and black Gucci jacket, a coordinating Gucci dress that included a tulle mermaid tail, and a plethora of Tiffany pearls.

Williams posted an Instagram on Monday in which he gushed about how thrilled he was that Anna Wintour had invited him, his girlfriend, and her mother to the Met Gala.

Holding The Tummy Tight

The Grand Slam winner and medal-winning Olympic medalist announced her retirement from play last year and wrote an article for Vogue on her desire to focus on her family.

I never intended to put tennis ahead of my family, so please believe me when I say that.

If I were a male, I wouldn’t be sitting here typing this; instead I’d be on the field scoring goals while my wife performed the hard work of expanding our family. Pregnancy is the last things I want as an athlete. I can’t play half-heartedly and expect to succeed.

Williams and Ohanian became parents for the first time in September 2017 to a daughter they named Alexis Hera Ohanian and colleagues Jr. Although she was only two months along when she obtained the Australian Open within 2017.

Williams had to have an emergency C-section to deliver her daughter and endured additional surgeries afterward.

This morning, my five-year-old daughter Olympia and I were… in my vehicle, and she was holding my phone, playing with an interactive educational program she enjoys. She is questioned by a robotic voice: “What do you intend to be as you grow up?”

The response she says over the phone is audible to me, though she has no idea I am listening. She tells me she wants to grow up to be an big sister, and I want to be one,” Williams said in her Vogue article.

Also read: Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 3 Release Date Has Been Finalized?

Delve Into An Alternate Serena

“She sometimes asks Jehovah to bless her with a sibling before going to sleep.

(She doesn’t want a boyfriend at all!) I’m youngest of five sisters, and my older sisters are my role models, so this has seemed like an especially important time to pay attention.

On Monday night, Williams wasn’t the only pregnant Met Gala guest to make a big announcement. Karlie Kloss, a famous model, recently announced that she her her husband, the actor Josh Kushner, are expecting a second child together. They had a son in March of 2021 and named him Levi Joseph.

Serena Williams debuts baby bump at Met Gala https://t.co/7iv4O0s77c — eNCA (@eNCA) May 2, 2023

Kloss walked out with her growing baby bulge in a black bespoke Loewe gown reminiscent of Karl Lagerfeld’s spring/summer 1983 Chanel design. The German designer & Chanel creative director who passed away in February 2019 was the inspiration for this year’s Met Gala theme.

“This is the most significant night in clothing, of course, and I’m honestly amazed I was able to maintain [the pregnancy] under wraps this long,” Kloss said to Entertainment Tonight on the Met Gala’s red carpet. Huge winter jackets, massive winter coats.

Also read: Kono Subarashii Sekai Ni Shukufuku Wo! Season 3 Is Out! Learn Where To Watch It!

Conclusion

In an article for Elle published last year, Williams detailed the challenges she faced while giving delivery to Olympia, including the need for an emergency C-section and subsequent clots of blood in her lungs.