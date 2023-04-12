Authorities Search For 13-Year-Old Girl Who Disappeared In Carson.

The Carson, California, authorities are conducting a search for a juvenile girl who vanished there.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department was able to positively identify the missing teen as Sarah Villanueva Embisan, who was 13 years old.

According to the officials, she was last seen on March 26 at one in the morning in the area of the 22300 block of South Main Street.

Embisan is characterized as a Hispanic woman who is 5 feet 7 inches tall, has a weight of 140 pounds, brown eyes, and a black pixie-style hairdo. The last time anyone saw her, she was donning a pink sweater with a pair of red pajama bottoms.

Her loved ones are worried about her health and have made a plea for the assistance of the general public.

Anyone who has information or who may know where Embisan is located is asked to phone the Carson Station of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department at 310-830-1123 or Detective M. Castro at 310-847-8372 with their tips.

