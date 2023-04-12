Authorities searching For Inmate Who Ran Away From LA Reentry Program Facility

The offender who is responsible for multiple offenses and who escaped from a reentry program facility in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning is the subject of a search by the local authorities.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Jovany Ojeda, 33 years old, who was serving time in a prison with minimum security, walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) just before 7:30 in the morning. Ojeda had been a participant in the program since the previous day.

He broke into a sprint, and nobody has seen or heard from him since then. After doing an emergency head count, the staff at the correctional facility determined that Ojeda was not there.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Ojeda was admitted to prison on November 3, 2021, to serve a sentence of six years for grand theft auto, second-degree robbery, and possession of a handgun by a criminal in the second striker category.

He is a male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 142 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, according to the description. The last time anyone saw him, he was leaving the MCRP dressed in all black, from head to toe.

It is imperative that anyone who may have seen Ojeda call either 911 or the MCRP-Los Angeles 1 dispatch center at (213) 351-2830.

The MCRP gives qualifying criminals who were sentenced to state prison the opportunity to serve the remainder of their terms at the reentry center instead.

It is a program that is entirely voluntary for male inmates who have fewer than two years left to spend on their sentence.

