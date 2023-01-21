‘Back to the future 4’: A Classic Time Travel Tale Is Coming Out In 2023?

One of the most beloved movies of all time is Back to the Future, along with the two sequels in the time-traveling series. Both reviewers and moviegoers praised the original 1985 film, which brought in over 389 million dollars at the US box office. Fans have been clamouring for a follow-up film ever since Back to the Future 3 took over our multiplexes, and the sequels were equally as well-liked.

In a 2018 Hollywood Reporter poll, more Americans (71%) chose the Back to the Future film series as the one that needed a sequel the most, beating out other blockbusters like Toy Story and Jurassic Park. Unfortunately, there hasn’t been any word yet about a fourth instalment in the series.

In the final episode of the series, Marty McFly was left seemingly contentedly abandoned in the present following the destruction of his own time-traveling vehicle, the now-famous DeLorean, while Doc Brown and his Wild West-acquired family were embarking on adventures in a time-traveling train.

What about a follow-up? Will Back to the Future 4 happen? We are unable to tell you for sure because we haven’t yet created our own time machine. However, we have to warn those of you hoping to see Marty McFly and Doc Brown on film once more for a fourth adventure that you could be let down.

the latest rumour is that “a new continuation” of Back to the Future’s story is coming to Netflix.

Will There Be A Back To The Future 4?

Back to the Future’s one remaining cast member is undoubtedly open to the idea of a sequel. At the Niagara Falls Comic Con, Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown in the beloved series, said to fans, “For myself, I’d be delighted to. Still, we’ll see.” He said, as quoted by Comicbook.com: “I believe that it must somehow make a point about a topic that is significant to everyone, such as climate change. There must be a method to incorporate the current fever into the movie while maintaining the feeling of 1, 2, and 3.”

However, it seems improbable that there will be a fourth instalment in the franchise, despite Lloyd’s apparent enthusiasm. This is so that Robert Zemeckis, the original trilogy’s director, won’t be returning to the trilogy that earned him so much praise from critics.

He and the franchise’s writer, Bob Gale, stipulated in their contracts that no additional instalments would be produced during their lifetimes, as detailed in this CinemaBlend article. Therefore, he and Gale won’t be making a fourth submission, and no other directors will be given the chance to either.

Is this a negative thing, though? It’s not surprising that Zemeckis would take the chance of ruining the franchise with yet another instalment of the series as many people believe the first three movies to be the ideal “trilogy.” A fourth movie might be successful in his hands, but it has a good probability of failing in the hands of a less talented filmmaker. Just take a look at the Jaws and Men in Black sequels by Steven Spielberg, neither of which came close to the calibre of the originals.

In an interview that was published on Yahoo Movies, author Bob Gale remarked, “We learn from the fact that so many studios have gone back to the well on some of their franchise movies too often, and the audiences are unhappy and say: ‘Oh my God, they ruined my youth.'”

The less likelihood of a fourth entry, perhaps, is a positive thing.

The actor who so masterfully embodied Marty McFly in the original films, Michael J. Fox, is also in a less than ideal condition to reprise the part that launched his film career.

Gale stated: “I can’t think anybody wants to see a Back to the Future movie that doesn’t feature Michael J. Fox” in an interview with Yahoo. He went on, “It would be hard for Michael J. Fox to play the mature Marty McFly from the film due to his Parkinson’s.

It’s challenging to recall Michael J. Fox before he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, in my opinion. It’s challenging to see a family member who has suffered a stroke, such your mother or grandma. We are unable to overcome that obstacle in any way.”

And that’s a valid criticism. Michael J. Fox was the glue that held the franchise together, and he has continued acting, primarily through voice-over work. A fourth film simply wouldn’t be the same without him.

Beyond The Movie Trilogy

Fans can still find solace in the knowledge that they can continue to watch the original trilogy on Blu-ray despite the fact that a fourth film—including the much-rumored reboot with Tom Holland—seems doubtful. These are timeless movies that, unlike many others, can still be thoroughly enjoyed even after numerous viewings.

There are other opportunities to become immersed in the time-traveling world that Zemeckis and Gale first imagined, though, outside of the trilogy. One example is this year’s debut of the Back to the Future musical. It tells the previous film’s tale in a thrilling new way and includes some of the best songs from the first film, such as “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

Despite the absence of a new theatrical instalment in the franchise, fans can still catch up on the animated series from the 1990s, play the computer games, and read the graphic novels that chronicle storylines beyond the trilogy.

In spite of the remote possibility of a fourth Back to the Future movie, fans can still enjoy the movies’ characters in a variety of contexts. A fourth film might not deliver the enchantment we anticipate, despite leading the polls as the “most-wanted franchise sequel,” for the reasons we already explored. So perhaps it’s for the best.

Read More:

Final Words

According to reliable and established sources that Giant Freakin’ Robot has, “the time travel series is looking to move to the streaming service for a new continuation of the story.” However, it is unknown at this time whether the new continuation will directly follow the original trilogy of movies or tell a new story that takes place in that universe.

Despite this, the information that has been provided to the outlet indicates that Back to the Future will return to Netflix in the form of a new animated series.

After the three films in the trilogy had been released, CBS aired a two-dimensional animated series from 1991 to 1992. After the events of Back to the Future Part III, Back to the Future:

The Animated Series followed Doc Brown, his 1885 wife Clara, and their boys Jules and Verne as they travelled through time with Marty. Moreover, throughout their travels, they came across members of Biff Tannen’s family who were wreaking havoc in a variety of settings.

Christopher Lloyd, who played Doc Brown, had a cameo appearance in the live-action portions of the film, despite the fact that Michael J. Fox did not reprise his role as Marty McFly. In addition, Mary Steenburgen, who played Clara, and Thomas F. Wilson, who played Biff, provided their voices for their respective characters in the film.

Author Viraj Patil Viraj is a Content Editor currently working at Whistlernews.com, He intended to write on the most recent developments of Entertainment, Sports to News from his own unique angle. He is a Final Year Engineering student