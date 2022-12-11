Bad Bunny Concert In Mexico: Fans Tickets Gets Cancelled By The Ticketmaster Despite Being Valid

Due to his ongoing success and as part of his World’s Hottest Tour, Bad Bunny will make a repeat visit to Mexico City on December 9 and 10, 2022. It will be performed at Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium.

According to reports, problems with tickets bought from Ticketmaster prevented hundreds of Bad Bunny fans from attending his concert on Friday night (December 9) in Mexico City.

The sold-out concert was held at the 87,000-seat Estadio Azteca, and according to fans, security informed them that their tickets were either false, duplicated, or cancelled by Ticketmaster.

Security apparently took some supporters’ tickets at check-in because they thought they were fake. However, supporters informed CNN that the green checkmark on their tickets, which verifies their authenticity, was present.

Who Is Bad Bunny?

On March 10, 1994, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Benito Antonio Martnez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, was born. Reggaeton and trap musician Bad Bunny is well-known in Puerto Rico. He is regarded as the top trap musician of the present.

World-famous performers like Enrique Iglesias have included Bad Bunny in their songs, despite the fact that most of his songs are in Spanish or Latin. Latin trap became well-known among music fans all around the world thanks to Bad Bunny.

He rose to fame as a trap singer after DJ Luian of “Hear This Music” listened to his song “Diles.” Bad Bunny began working with other well-known musicians through the release of “Hear This Music,” and he quickly rose to fame.

The list of “Hot Latin Songs” chart has included many of his songs, including “Sensualidad,” “Soy Peor,” and “T No Metes Cabra.” On social media, Bad Bunny is well-known. Numerous tracks by Bad Bunny have not only reached different music charts but have also been nominated for significant awards.

In the categories of “Best Urban Song” and “Best Urban Performance,” his song “Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola” received a Latin Grammy nomination. One of his pieces received a nomination for the 2017 Premios Juventud.

Since he has worked with so many well-known musicians, Bad Bunny is one of the preferred performers. Nicki Minaj, Arcángel, Enrique Iglesias, Daddy Yankee, and Nicky Jam are just a few of the well-known musicians that Bad Bunny has previously collaborated with. His official Twitter page has more than 10 million followers, compared to the more than nine million subscribers to his official YouTube channel.

Bad Bunny Ticketmaster Issues

Security stated that multiple people had false, duplicated, or cancelled tickets, Bad Bunny fans with Ticketmaster tickets were kept trapped outside his sold-out event in Mexico City on Friday night (December 9).

According to CNN and Vulture, the Estadio Azteca, which has a capacity of 80,000 people, turned away hundreds of fans, and pictures from the sold-out concert posted on social media showed a sizable portion of the venue’s empty seats.

Bad Bunny and Ticketmaster reps have been contacted by Pitchfork for comment. The company apologized to ticket holders in a statement published to the verified Ticketmaster Mexico account, claiming that an “unprecedented” number of fake tickets had overloaded their systems and prevented entry for legitimate ticket holders.

The company promised refunds to ticket holders if their electronic records revealed they were unable to enter the stadium. In a statement of their own, Estadio Azteca said that all of the duplicate or forged tickets had been removed from sale after Ticketmaster’s technology had alerted them to their existence.

In its statement, Ticketmaster claimed that it had gotten in touch with PROFECO, Mexico’s consumer protection organization, and pledged to help law enforcement stop ticket theft. However, it made no mention of how legal ticket holders may avoid being turned away from upcoming performances. Another sold-out Bad Bunny performance is slated for tonight at Estadio Azteca (December 11).

One fan who had travelled a great distance and spent a significant amount of money to attend the event but was turned away at the door was quoted in a story by Billboard on the incident at Estadio Azteca.

Thousands of Bad Bunny fans were denied access to his concert yesterday in Mexico City due to their tickets being fake, duplicated, or cancelled by Ticketmaster.



The show was reported to be 100% sold out with an official capacity of 87.5K. pic.twitter.com/vvd9Vg5Bot — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 10, 2022

Recent performances of Bad Bunny’s El Ultimo Tour del Mundo are some of the most successful concerts ever. According to Billboard, he performed 21 concerts across 15 locations, grossing more than $232 million, or more than $10 million each performance.

He sold more than 944,000 tickets. The highest-grossing U.S. concerts ever have been his two sold-out performances at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, trailing only George Strait’s farewell performance in Arlington, Texas, in 2014.

Recent ticketing controversies have put Ticketmaster at the heart of the action; last month, the company was forced to postpone the public on-sale date for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems” and a lack of available tickets.

In response to the debacle, numerous Swift fans have filed lawsuits against Ticketmaster and its parent firm Live Nation, and the US Department of Justice has launched an antitrust inquiry against Live Nation Entertainment. Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee, senators who are in charge of a new subcommittee looking into the absence of competition in ticketing markets, will also scrutinize Ticketmaster’s monopoly in the ticketing industry.

Bad Bunny Concert Ticket Prices

